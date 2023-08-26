TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at town hall.
The board continued a discussion on an approval not required plan for multiple lots at Vale Street to the Sept. 11 meeting.
The board discussed an administrative action at 1023 and 1029 East St., which was originally approved in 2020. Representative Dick Cuoco explained that the owner wanted permission to use bituminous concrete rather than cement concrete for the sidewalk as part of the property agreement, citing cost challenges.
After some discussion, the board agreed to the bituminous concrete.
“This isn’t a change, this is meant to be a cleanup of confusion,” said board chair Steve Johnson.
The board continued a discussion on a sign special permit at 1830 Main St.
The board continued a discussion on a special permit, continuation of site plan review, and land disturbance permit application for Tree House Brewing Company at 1879 Main St. to Sept. 11.
The board continued a discussion on a site plan review, special permit, and land disturbance permit application for Holt & Bugbee Company at 1600 Shawsheen St.
The board discussed a site plan review and special permit application for Daniel Rose at 592 Main St., at the corner of Old Boston Road and Main Street across from Rogers Street. The property currently has a barn and a single family home with two entrances. Rose is seeking to reimagine the property as a monument and headstone company; the business will be by appointment, and will have two employees, Rose and his father.
Rose sought a waiver to be able to put in eight parking spaces, and a waiver for bike racks because he and his father don’t cycle despite living nearby. The applicant received a negative determination from the Conservation Commission regarding the wetlands across Old Boston Road.
The board asked about trash storage and removal and Rose said that if the business produced too much trash, he would take it home and put it out as residential trash. The board asked for renderings of the new building; Johnson requested faux windows be included, which the board has sought at other sites in recent months.
“They look a little bit more like a house,” he said. “They’re not going to cost a lot because they’re not real.”
Rose said they would rather have real windows to allow natural light inside for headstone viewing. He also said the company wanted to put up a granite sign. The board continued the discussion to Sept. 11.
The board conducted a site plan review for Tewksbury Dental Associates at 1438 Main St. The owner has been trying to secure another tenant for the site and has found a business that will require 14 new parking spaces in addition to the existing 49 spaces, to be placed on the property’s perimeter abutting Sarina Way. Consultant Jim Hanley and attorney Don Borenstein explained that the owner wants to be proactive with parking to avoid customers parking on Sarina Way.
Member Jonathan Ciampa said he was concerned with the parallel parking layout, citing issues with construction workers opening their doors on Memorial Drive in Boston, but Johnson said it wasn’t a good comparison.
Several residents of Sarina Way raised concerns with the proposal, taking issue with removal of trees as a threat to privacy, noise, and erosion management. Borenstein asked to meet with the abutters after the meeting to take down their contact information.
The board continued the item to Sept. 11.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 11, 2023. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
