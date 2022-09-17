While most areas in New England begin to show signs of the bright colors of red, orange and yellow that the fall season has to offer, here in the Lowell area, things are looking greener than usual.
The local “emerald” conditions can only mean one thing. It is once again time for the fall Lowell Irish Festival!
The Lowell Irish Festival offers all the fun of St. Patick’s Day without the awful weather we usually experience here in New England during the month of March.
The day-long event begins at noon on Saturday, Sept. 17, and will continue well into the autumn night, celebrating all that is Irish under the harvest moon.
This year’s celebration will be held on the grounds of the Lowell Memorial Auditorium, located at 50 East Merrimack St., and promises enough Irish fun for the entire family.
The 2022 festival will provide plenty of food and drink with local food trucks and craft beer.
After you eat, you shop to your Irish heart’s content at the variety of Irish artisan booths.
Outside areas will also offer family activities and craft tents for the whole family to enjoy.
The traditional Knucklebone area will be available to play from noon to 5 p.m. (Knucklebone is a game similar to jacks or jackstones and is a tradition at the Lowell Irish Festival.)
Despite all of the wonderful food and merriment this event has to offer, the highlight attraction of the day is always the large variety of quality Irish music performers that will be on hand throughout the day.
The festival will make full use of the main auditorium stage as well as two outdoor stages to showcase musical performers such as Derrick Keane, Irish Whispa, The Eli Cash Band, Shelagh O’Brien and many more.
There will also be several performances of Irish Step Dance throughout the day by the Heavey Quinn Irish Dancers.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children, and can be purchased in advance. Tickets are required to enter, but guests will be allowed to leave and re-enter the festival. However, no outside food or drinks, lawn chairs, backpacks or pets are allowed, and the festival grounds are “smoke free.”
Street parking will be very limited, and organizers suggest visitors park at the Lower Locks Parking Garage at 90 Warren St., the John Street Garage at 75 John St., the Davidson Street Garage at 50 Davidson St., or the Leo Roy Market Street Garage at 100 Market St.. All of these locations offer ample parking and are a short walk from the LMA grounds.
As the luck of the Irish would have it, there is no need to wait until St. Patrick's Day in March to enjoy all that is Irish. The City of Lowell can satisfy your longing for traditional Irish music, food, and fun now at this year’s Lowell Irish Festival.
To purchase tickets to the 2022 Lowell Irish Festival or to view the full schedule of performers visit www.lowellirishfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.