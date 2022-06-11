TEWKSBURY — Approximately 200 seniors from Tewksbury Memorial High School participated in the Senior Project program this year, offered as a way to complete graduation requirements for students in good standing.
The program provides eligible seniors with the opportunity to utilize and apply 21st-century skills in a real-world setting. Students may pursue an externship with businesses or professional organizations, a community service project, or complete a research paper or project.
According to assistant principal Sean O’Leary, students develop a proposal and work with an advisor to create the project and assess the civic impact of the plan. The program replaces the students’ fourth quarter of their academic year.
Some students visited the elementary schools and assisted teachers. One student created a physics textbook for young students which will be printed at the copy center and distributed to the lower grades next year. O’Leary said that projects ran the gamut from refurbishing a boat to raising money for a charity to a mobile library to crocheting animals which were used for outreach to young children.
Lila Won built a couch from scratch.
“I wanted a couch for my room and I knew it had to be smaller to fit, so I researched it, made a model, and started the project,” said Won.
Her takeaway?
“I realized I really love working with wood and the process of creating something,” said Won.
Won will study psychology at UMass Lowell.
Projects had to span 30 hours per week, and those students who were in Advanced Placement courses still needed to attend those classes. Some projects were individual and some were collaborative.
Nick Pace worked at the American Heritage Museum in Stow.
“I worked in admissions, gave tours, learned about tanks, and learned how to work with the public,” said Pace, who will be attending UMass Lowell.
Krysta McCallion constructed a Little Free Library and looks forward to installing one or more around the community. She worked with her friend Kileigh Crail to construct the small book huts and collect books. Crail will attend UMass Lowell.
Jake Pelletier interned at his dad’s staffing company.
“I learned what I don’t want to do,” said Pelletier, chuckling about some of the mundane office tasks that go along with a small business.
Pelletier will attend Merrimack College.
Alek Cranston, Nick Polimeno and Willow Trodden picked up trash around the community. Cranston will attend Northeastern University, Polimeno will attend the University of New Hampshire and Trodden will attend Massachusetts College of Art.
Shreya Athalye created a Psychology Magazine and wrote articles about how psychology relates to other disciplines such as architecture and spirituality. Athalye will study psychology at UMass Amherst.
Lily Gigante and Anisha LaCerda raised money and awareness about their charity, Angels for Autism, which the girls formed in 2015 to raise money for autism. This year’s fundraising will go to the Nashoba Learning Group, a learning and life skills program for students with autism in Bedford.
The girls also worked to cultivate Wynn middle school students to continue the program and club now that the founders are graduating. LaCerda will attend Boston University and Gigante will attend UMass Amherst.
Eowyn Bailey wrote poems and did a creative writing project. Her poem Navigate After starts out, “You cannot tell Port from Starboard/Nor do you know how you wound up hanging upside down on the side of the ship/Bound at the ankle with a braided rope.”
Bailey is planning to study Latin and Spanish at Holy Cross this fall and hopes to become a classics teacher.
“People tell Mr. Early I am going to take his job,” laughed Bailey, referring to the popular Latin teacher.
The students presented their projects at a showcase event on June 3, where parents and underclassmen could browse the exhibits and talk to students about their work.
