TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on April 4, 2023 at town hall.
Following the town election on April 1, the board reorganized. Newly elected member Pat Holland replaces two-term member Jay Kelly, who chose not to run for reelection.
Member Mark Kratman nominated Todd Johnson to continue serving as chair, with a second from James Mackey. Member Jayne Wellman nominated James Mackey to serve as vice chair, seconded by Holland. The board voted unanimously to approve both nominations. Holland was nominated to serve as clerk.
The board held two public street acceptance hearings for Border Road in South Tewksbury and Grammys Way in North Tewksbury. Border Road, a four-house subdivision, was accepted unanimously and will be voted on at Town Meeting.
Grammys Way, also a subdivision with an open space residential design plan, has some outstanding items, including drainage and sidewalks; the street was accepted on the condition that concerns be addressed. Grammys Way will also be voted on at Town Meeting.
If Town Meeting voters accept the streets as public ways, they will be plowed and repaired by the town, and Chapter 90 funds may be used for street improvements.
The board approved a change of manager application for Escapology at 345 Main St.
The board signed the warrant for annual and special Town Meeting, which will be held on May 1 and 3 at TMHS. The warrant can be viewed at www.tewksbury-ma.gov.
The board voted to accept a $150 donation to the Senior Center from the Friends of the Elderly.
The board approved several sets of meeting minutes going back to January of 2022.
In committee reports, Wellman shared that the Tewksbury Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee is looking to host a 5K race in June to celebrate Pride Month, and is also planning a Pride rally on the town common.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 25, 2023. Residents may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
