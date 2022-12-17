End of an era at Trahan School

End of an era: The last Trahan school sign message was set by parent Mercy Delgado, who has been taking care of the message board for the last five years. The day was bittersweet as the students will begin the transition to the new Center Elementary School and the Trahan will be vacant in the new year. The school, built in 1952 as Shawsheen Elementary School, was renamed the Louise Davy Trahan in 1985 in honor of a Tewksbury teacher who died from injuries sustained when a granite boulder was thrown from the High Plain Road overpass, striking her vehicle. (Paige Impink photo)

TEWKSBURY — Members of the North Street and Trahan School Reuse Committee ap­peared before the select board on Dec. 6, 2022, to discuss the results of its recent resident survey and recommend future ac­tion for the town to take on the properties.

In January 2023, students and staff will officially move into the new Center Elementary School on Pleasant Street, moving third and fourth graders out of the North Street and Trahan schools, which have long been in deteriorating condition. The committee was established to determine the future of the two properties at 133 North St. and 12 Salem Road, respectively.

Committee chair and open space and recreation plan committee representative Bruce Shick was joined by School Com­mittee representative Kayla Bia­gioni-Smith and resident representative for the Trahan School area Jeff Elwell.

887 residents completed the survey. For both properties, residents indicated a preference for open space options over housing or retail units. 61 percent of respondents felt that the properties should be retained by the town; 19 percent thought the properties should be sold to the highest bidder.

Committee members noted that it will be more cost-effective to demolish the existing buildings, which are currently riddled with asbestos and hazardous materials, than attempting to bring the buildings up to code. However, demolition costs are expected to run up to $5 million for both buildings, with no existing funds currently set aside for decommissioning.

Still, Shick underscored the importance of moving quickly to address the issues: “we don’t want them to sit around and be­come problems,” he said, noting that the town carries a high liability for vandalism or injury the longer the buildings sit va­cant, and will still need to heat and insure the empty buildings.

For the North Street site, residents expressed preference for maintaining the existing playground and adding other recreation activities, such as pickleball courts. Residents also recommended building a boardwalk to connect to the Frasca soccer fields; however, the site may be needed for a new lower elementary school at some point in the future, so the committee recommended that permanent development be limited.

For the Trahan site, the committee recommended that the area be turned into a neighborhood park with amenities such as an outdoor function space, a splash pad, or athletic courts. Because affordable housing is a pressing issue, the committee also recommended that a portion of the site be reserved for 8-12 units of housing.

Members noted that funding for future projects may be de­rived from Community Preser­vation Act funds, retail marijuana sales tax, state preservation funds, or the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

The Select Board voted to ac­cept the committee’s report and moved to disband the committee.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.