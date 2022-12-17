TEWKSBURY — Members of the North Street and Trahan School Reuse Committee appeared before the select board on Dec. 6, 2022, to discuss the results of its recent resident survey and recommend future action for the town to take on the properties.
In January 2023, students and staff will officially move into the new Center Elementary School on Pleasant Street, moving third and fourth graders out of the North Street and Trahan schools, which have long been in deteriorating condition. The committee was established to determine the future of the two properties at 133 North St. and 12 Salem Road, respectively.
Committee chair and open space and recreation plan committee representative Bruce Shick was joined by School Committee representative Kayla Biagioni-Smith and resident representative for the Trahan School area Jeff Elwell.
887 residents completed the survey. For both properties, residents indicated a preference for open space options over housing or retail units. 61 percent of respondents felt that the properties should be retained by the town; 19 percent thought the properties should be sold to the highest bidder.
Committee members noted that it will be more cost-effective to demolish the existing buildings, which are currently riddled with asbestos and hazardous materials, than attempting to bring the buildings up to code. However, demolition costs are expected to run up to $5 million for both buildings, with no existing funds currently set aside for decommissioning.
Still, Shick underscored the importance of moving quickly to address the issues: “we don’t want them to sit around and become problems,” he said, noting that the town carries a high liability for vandalism or injury the longer the buildings sit vacant, and will still need to heat and insure the empty buildings.
For the North Street site, residents expressed preference for maintaining the existing playground and adding other recreation activities, such as pickleball courts. Residents also recommended building a boardwalk to connect to the Frasca soccer fields; however, the site may be needed for a new lower elementary school at some point in the future, so the committee recommended that permanent development be limited.
For the Trahan site, the committee recommended that the area be turned into a neighborhood park with amenities such as an outdoor function space, a splash pad, or athletic courts. Because affordable housing is a pressing issue, the committee also recommended that a portion of the site be reserved for 8-12 units of housing.
Members noted that funding for future projects may be derived from Community Preservation Act funds, retail marijuana sales tax, state preservation funds, or the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
The Select Board voted to accept the committee’s report and moved to disband the committee.
