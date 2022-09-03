On Aug. 24, President Joe Biden announced his student loan relief plan to tackle an increasing federal student debt load as low- and middle-income families grapple with inflation and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Higher education has become increasingly expensive over the past several decades. According to the federal government, the cost of four-year public and private colleges has tripled since 1980, after accounting for inflation.
For context, in-state tuition (without room and board) at UMass Lowell is over $16,000 per year; in 1970, tuition cost just $400 for two semesters ($3,000 today).
In addition, federal Pell Grants, which typically do not require repayment, have gone from covering 80 percent of four-year degree costs for students from working families to only covering a third, forcing many low income and first generation students to take on loans to pay for school.
Exclusionary and segregationist housing policies also denied many people of color the opportunity to own a home and build generational wealth throughout the 20th century, leaving millions of students without access to leverageable equity and assets and opening them up to predatory lending schemes.
There are more than 45 million borrowers of all ages shouldering a collective $1.6 trillion federal student loan debt. According to the Department of Education, one-third of borrowers took on debt but did not obtain a degree, largely because of high cost of attendance. In addition, many senior citizens have student debt, and nearly a third are in default.
The plan provides up to $20,000 in debt cancellation for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for non-Pell individuals; nearly all Pell recipients come from families making less than $60,000 per year. Eligible individuals may not make more than $125,000 per year in individual income, or $250,000 for married couples.
Federal student loan repayments, paused several times during the pandemic, will resume in January 2023. Relief is capped at the amount of a borrower’s outstanding eligible debt.
The Department of Education is also seeking to make the student loan system more manageable. A new repayment plan will cap payments for undergraduate loans at five percent of a borrower's discretionary income, halving the standard current rate. The changes will also work to fix the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which provides credits to those eligible borrowers who have worked in the military, nonprofits, or federal, state, tribal or local governments.
If individuals are already enrolled in a federal income-driven repayment plan, their cancellations may be automatic. The Department of Education will be launching an application for other borrowers to input their income data to request loan forgiveness and check their eligibility. Student loan forgiveness will be tax free through 2025 as legislated in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, but borrowers may still have to pay state tax.
To learn more, visit www.studentaid.gov/debt-relief-announcement/
