Nov. 28 was the 80th anniversary of the worst fire in Boston history, the Cocoanut Grove nightclub. With a death toll of 492 people, the news of the fire devastated the greater Boston area.
At Silver Lake, the news was especially sad. Mary Fitzgerald was awakened at 1:40 a.m. to be told that her son, James, had perished. It was the beginning of a nightmare for Mrs. Fitzgerald, one from which she would never recover. The bad news continued as she learned, one by one, that her four sons had all died.
Another victim was the principal of the Silver Lake School, Mildred Rogers, who lived in Lowell.
Like many others who went to the Cocoanut Grove that night in 1942, the Fitzgerald party had gone to the Boston College - Holy Cross game that afternoon. There were 13 in the party, which was celebrating the return of Henry Fitzgerald from Hendricks Field in Florida. Henry, 28, was a Private First Class in the Army Air Corps.
Henry had four brothers, Eddie, John, Jim and Wilfred, and two sisters, Anna and Mary.
Eddie was living in Chicago, and was not home for the event. But his four brothers decided to celebrate, and they each had a date that night. Jim, the caretaker at the Silver Lake School, was accompanied by Mildred Rogers.
John was an executive with the Boston and Maine Railroad, and was associated with Northeast Airlines, which the B&M owned at that time. Wilfred was in construction, building churches around New England.
Henry brought an Army friend, Robert Harrigan, home on furlough. He was the only one of the party to survive.
The Cocoanut Grove was the place to be in Boston in 1942. The country was barely one year into World War II. And despite the BC Eagles losing to Holy Cross that Saturday afternoon on Thanksgiving weekend, scores of fans from that game went to the Cocoanut Grove that night.
The Cocoanut Grove was located in the theater district, just out of Park Square, facing Broadway, Shawmut and Piedmont streets. The site is hard to recognize now, for it has been built over. But for decades after the fire, it was a vacant lot, a parking lot.
The nightclub was a one and a half story building with a stage and a dance floor on the first floor and a lounge in the basement. It was a block long and a half block wide. At the time of the fire, it is estimated there were 800 to 1,000 people in the club, far in excess of safety codes.
Shortly after 10 p.m., as the showgirls were just starting down the stairs from their dressing room for the second show, flames broke out and quickly ignited the fake palm tree decor. Blame was leveled on a busboy who lit a match while replacing a light bulb.
Years later, though, he denied responsibility. Some patrons observed the fire and took it lightly, but the fire spread rapidly. In minutes, the nightclub became a smokey inferno, and when the lights went out, it became a screaming madhouse. And there was no way out.
The horrible loss of life that night was primarily due to the lack of exits. There were two revolving doors at the front of the club. There were other doors, but they were all locked. And with hundreds of people thrashing to get out, the revolving doors were quickly clogged. The result was that almost nobody got out.
Some of the few who managed to escape were chorus girls, who were led to safety by a 19-year-old chorus boy, Marshall Cook. He broke out a window in a second-floor dressing room and led the way to an adjoining roof.
The Wilmington ambulance was among the scores of ambulances rushed to the scene. Railway Express trucks were pressed into service to carry the dead. A makeshift morgue was set up in a nearby garage. Rescue workers forced their way into the nightclub to find corpses piled six or seven deep in a tangled mass at the revolving doors.
Martial law was declared in the immediate vicinity of the fire.
Scores of victims were taken to Boston hospitals, where they were lined up in corridors, many beyond help. There was a shortage of medical help, since many Boston doctors had volunteered for military service.
Soon after the first call, Mrs. Fitzgerald’s two sons-in-law, Michael Barry, a deputy U.S. Marshall, and William Leahy went to Boston to assist in the search. It was a mission of futility.
At 7 a.m., Mrs. Fitzgerald received word that Wilfred, too, was dead. Soon thereafter, she learned of the death of Henry. Sometime later, she learned that John, too, had perished.
Of the 13 people in the Fitzgerald party, there was but one survivor, Henry’s Army friend, whose name is not known.
The body of James, the first to be named, was identified by James Gilligan, a teacher at Dorchester High School, who lived on Burnap Street in Wilmington. He was an air raid worker in Boston and answered a call for help that night.
Another man who answered the call was Fr. Albert J. Shea, a priest at St. James Church in Boston. He earned accolades for his work that night for his work among the dead and dying. Father Shea later became pastor of St. Thomas Church in Wilmington, where he served for many years before returning to St. James, where he later became a monsignor.
The funeral for the Fitzgerald brothers was held from the family home on Fitz Terrace on Dec. 1. There was a procession to St. Thomas Church, which was where the Wilmington Memorial Library now stands. A solemn High Mass was celebrated by their cousin, Fr. William Walsh of St. John the Evangelist Church in Swampscott.
Fr. John Daley, pastor of St. Thomas Church was the deacon and Fr. John Saunders, the assistant pastor, was sub-deacon. Among the clergy present were Fr. John McGoohan, former curate of St. Thomas and Rev. Clyde Martin, pastor of the Wilmington Congregational Church, both of whom were chaplains in the U.S. Army.
Mildred Rogers was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Rogers of Varnum Street, Lowell. She served both as teacher and principal of what was then known as the Silver Lake School, along with a portable school building which was nearby.
One year later, the school was dedicated in her name in a ceremony attended by a large number of persons. Her picture hung over the doorway of that school until it closed in the late 1970’s. It was used as meeting rooms and as rehearsal space for a theater group for a few years, but was torn down after a fire in the early 1980s.
Her father presented a large check to the school nurse, Mrs. Esther Nichols, to start a fund called the Mildred Rogers Fund, to assist in the health and welfare of Wilmington schoolchildren.
As a result of the Cocoanut Grove tragedy, intense scrutiny was given to fire safety codes. Among the improvements were regulations that there be sufficient exits opening outward to evacuate the building, and that no flammable materials be used in decorations.
