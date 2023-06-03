Tewksbury, the Merrimack Valley mainstay of 32,000, is getting noticed. To those in town, the attention comes as a change of pace. Sure, the town is as “Massachusetts” as any.
Tewksbury was first incorporated in 1734, four decades prior to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It sports a minuteman on its town seal. There are six Dunkin’ Donuts in a four-mile radius. And of course, there are the North Shore roast beef sandwiches.
At some point, however, seemingly ordinary shifted to seemingly appealing. As of late, residents and businesses are putting down stakes in the town with increasing momentum.
Perhaps it was only a matter of time; Tewksbury surely has its advantages. 24 miles north of Boston and closer still to Cambridge and Somerville, the town is near enough to the city to be commutable and far away enough to be affordable; significant attributes at a time where thousands of Massachusetts residents stare down the barrel of a housing crisis.
The town is directly south of Lowell, a cultural hub in the midst of its own comeback, and just east of the tiny Andover. When it comes to jobs, Tewksbury is a regional employment hub within Merrimack Valley and has long been home to various business units of Fortune 500s including Raytheon, Leidos, and Thermo Fisher.
And on the foodie front, Tewksbury — perennially and perhaps surprisingly — punches above its weight in the realm of Italian dining.
Though, as is the case with many towns, Tewksbury’s strengths exist in parallel with various aesthetic and cultural pockmarks. The town is relatively void of gathering spaces or landmarks, save for the macabre Tewksbury Hospital.
Established as a mental asylum and almshouse in the 1800s, the hospital was later accused of grim patient abuses by then Governor Benjamin Butler. In 2017 the hospital was selected as the backdrop for several scenes in Castle Rock, a Hulu horror-thriller based on work from Stephen King.
All publicity is in fact, not good publicity. And while many towns have moved away from Native American high school mascots, Tewksbury — despite several attempts at a new look — continues on as the Redmen. Any lingering scent of cultural backwardness however has done little to dissuade prospective residents and businesses.
As homebuyers in Greater Boston search far and wide for affordable homes, perhaps even one with a yard, Tewksbury real estate values have increased at a rapid clip the last five years. According to Zillow, the median home price in Tewksbury has grown from $417K to $561K since 2018, an increase of 34 percent.
That rate paces growth among neighboring towns including Andover, Wilmington, Billerica, and Chelmsford. The only Tewksbury-bordering towns that have experienced greater appreciation in home values on a percentage basis are Dracut and Lowell, the latter of which surged a staggering 46 percent.
Yes, math dictates it is easier to achieve a high growth rate from a low starting value, but the bottom-line is demand for homes in Tewksbury has been strong, and is likely to remain so. And as newcomers settle in, notable establishments have followed closely behind.
Last spring the fabled central Massachusetts brewery, Tree House, announced its purchase of the Tewksbury Country Club, in business since 1997. On the popular beer app, Untappd, Tree House is ranked the top Regional Brewery in the US; at its other locations it is common to find long lines and patrons pushing hand dollies stacked high with IPAs to their cars.
And this winter Starbucks opened its first Tewksbury location. Together the arrivals add welcome depth to Main Street, which shifts alternatingly between clusters of popular businesses and beleaguered and unkempt stretches of pavement.
Tree House has noted its breweries imbue significant “economy activity” into surrounding areas, a notion seconded by the Brewers Association, which suggests every brewery job creates another three in the community.
Meanwhile, the new Starbucks regularly accumulates steady lines at its drive-through.
So, what does this all mean for Tewksbury’s complexion? On balance, Tewksbury is a commonplace suburb, like many others. It has unique strengths, just as it has its peculiarities. And so, it is fair to wonder why such an ordinary town is piquing the interest of homebuyers and businesses.
And conceivably the answer is that after two years of a pandemic lockdown and widespread individual burnout, ordinary is exactly what people are looking for. New residents and notable businesses have entered Tewksbury’s scene, that is certain. The question is what sort of narrative emerges from the melding.
The dynamic is perhaps best captured by the words of poet Alexander Pose. Old and new both have magic; the trick is in combining them.
Matthew Doyle is a Tewksbury resident and program manager at a local defense company. His writing has been published in the Providence Journal and other outlets. The views expressed in his writing are his own. He can be reached on twitter @MatthewJDoyle_
