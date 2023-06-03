Town Crier

Tewksbury, the Merri­mack Valley mainstay of 32,000, is getting noticed. To those in town, the at­tention comes as a change of pace. Sure, the town is as “Massachu­setts” as any.

Tewksbury was first incorporated in 1734, four decades prior to the signing of the Declara­tion of Independence. It sports a minuteman on its town seal. There are six Dunkin’ Donuts in a four-mile radius. And of course, there are the North Shore roast beef sandwiches.

At some point, however, seemingly ordinary shifted to seemingly ap­pealing. As of late, residents and businesses are putting down stakes in the town with increasing momentum.

Perhaps it was only a matter of time; Tewks­bury surely has its ad­vantages. 24 miles north of Boston and closer still to Cambridge and Somer­ville, the town is near enough to the city to be commutable and far away enough to be af­fordable; significant at­tributes at a time where thousands of Massachu­setts residents stare down the barrel of a housing crisis.

The town is directly south of Lowell, a cultural hub in the midst of its own comeback, and just east of the tiny Andover. When it comes to jobs, Tewksbury is a regional employment hub within Merrimack Valley and has long been home to various business units of Fortune 500s including Raytheon, Leidos, and Thermo Fisher.

And on the foodie front, Tewksbury — perennially and perhaps surprisingly — punches above its weight in the realm of Italian dining.

Though, as is the case with many towns, Tewks­bury’s strengths exist in parallel with various aesthetic and cultural pockmarks. The town is relatively void of gathering spaces or landmarks, save for the ma­cabre Tewksbury Hospi­tal.

Established as a mental asylum and almshouse in the 1800s, the hospital was later accused of grim patient abuses by then Governor Benjamin Butler. In 2017 the hospital was selected as the backdrop for several scenes in Castle Rock, a Hulu horror-thriller based on work from Stephen King.

All publicity is in fact, not good publicity. And while many towns have moved away from Native American high school mascots, Tewksbury — despite several attempts at a new look — continues on as the Redmen. Any lingering scent of cul­tural backwardness however has done little to dissuade prospective re­sidents and businesses.

As homebuyers in Great­er Boston search far and wide for affordable homes, perhaps even one with a yard, Tewks­bury real estate values have increased at a ra­pid clip the last five years. According to Zil­low, the median home price in Tewksbury has grown from $417K to $561K since 2018, an in­crease of 34 percent.

That rate paces growth among neighboring towns including Andover, Wil­mington, Billerica, and Chelmsford. The only Tewksbury-bordering towns that have experienced greater appreciation in home values on a percentage basis are Dracut and Lowell, the latter of which surged a staggering 46 per­cent.

Yes, math dictates it is easier to achieve a high growth rate from a low starting value, but the bottom-line is demand for homes in Tewksbury has been strong, and is likely to remain so. And as newcomers settle in, notable establishments have followed closely behind.

Last spring the fabled central Massachusetts brew­ery, Tree House, an­nounced its purchase of the Tewks­bury Country Club, in business since 1997. On the popular beer app, Untappd, Tree House is ranked the top Region­al Brewery in the US; at its other locations it is common to find long lines and patrons pushing hand dollies stacked high with IPAs to their cars.

And this winter Star­bucks opened its first Tewksbury location. To­gether the arrivals add welcome depth to Main Street, which shifts al­ternatingly between clus­ters of popular businesses and beleaguered and unkempt stretches of pavement.

Tree House has noted its breweries imbue significant “economy activity” into surrounding areas, a notion seconded by the Brewers Associa­tion, which suggests ev­ery brewery job creates another three in the community.

Meanwhile, the new Star­bucks regularly ac­cumulates steady lines at its drive-through.

So, what does this all mean for Tewksbury’s com­plexion? On balance, Tewks­bury is a commonplace suburb, like many others. It has unique strengths, just as it has its peculiarities. And so, it is fair to wonder why such an ordinary town is piquing the interest of homebuyers and businesses.

And conceivably the an­swer is that after two years of a pandemic lockdown and widespread individual burn­out, ordinary is exactly what people are looking for. New residents and notable businesses have entered Tewksbury’s scene, that is certain. The question is what sort of narrative emer­ges from the melding.

The dynamic is perhaps best captured by the words of poet Alex­ander Pose. Old and new both have magic; the trick is in combining them.

Matthew Doyle is a Tewksbury resident and program manager at a local defense company. His writing has been published in the Provi­dence Journal and other outlets. The views ex­pressed in his writing are his own. He can be reached on twitter @MatthewJDoyle_

