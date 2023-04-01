TEWKSBURY — The Interact Club at Tewksbury Memorial High School is trying to make a difference in the world. To celebrate Women’s History Month, the club is collecting menstrual supplies and personal care items for women and girls who are homeless or disadvantaged.
A collection bin will be at the high school front lobby until Monday, April 3 and may be accessed during school hours from 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Residents may drop off donations during that time. This is the second year the club has hosted a drive for this cause.
The Interact Club teamed up with Dignity Matters, a Framingham-based organization that provides women and girls access to these often-forgotten personal care necessities. Teacher/advisor Emma Sweetapple has supported students in Interact for three years, and has helped bring other community service drives to the school such as a Red Cross blood drive and a holiday gift drive which supported nine organizations.
“Dignity Matters has been a wonderful organization to work with and I'm excited to run this drive for the second year in a row! The members of the club decided to run it for the month of March in honor of Women's History and to bring awareness to this important issue,” said Sweetapple.
Tewksbury’s Interact Club is part of Rotary International. Interact clubs organize at least two projects every year, one that helps their school or community and one that promotes international understanding.
Period protection products are not covered by SNAP benefits, nor are the purchases of underwear and bras. According to Dignity Matters, the women they serve, every month, face the humiliating reality of no access to period protection.
According to Dignity Matters, 1 in 5 girls miss school because they have no menstrual care. Additionally, Dignity Matters states that low income, homeless and immigrant women, many of whom are in shelters, are faced with the dilemma of having to choose between buying food to survive or menstrual care, and the need is all too common.
The founder of the organization was moved to action when a young homeless woman in Copley Square approached her, asking for a tampon.
The point of the program is to provide personal care products so that women, teens and young girls may stay healthy, regain self-confidence, and live with basic dignity. Dignity Matters has drop off bins all around Massachusetts. Assistance is provided through community partners and food pantries, public schools, and shelters.
The organization states that, contrary to popular belief, shelters and schools do not provide underwear or monthly period products for women and girls. The supplemental assistance that Dignity Matters is providing through donations is transformational.
Specific items requested for the drive are:
Tampons, pantyliners, incontinence underwear, sanitary pads, deodorant, hair brushes and hair ties, and toothbrushes/toothpaste
The group can accept open packages if the products are individually wrapped.
For more information about Dignity Matters, or to find a drop off location, visit dignity-matters.org. The donation bin at the high school will be available until the end of school on Monday, April 3.
