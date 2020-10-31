TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Selectmen met on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 for a virtual meeting.
The board discussed an extension of outdoor dining and liquor licenses. The board voted to allow Town Manager Richard Montuori to handle applications from restaurants seeking to set up outdoor dining for public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic; the expiration date for licenses was set for Nov. 1.
“We put a little extra authority in Mr. Montuori’s hands just to deal with acting swiftly when it comes to outdoor dining and liquor licenses,” said chairman Jay Kelly, initially proposing to extend the program until 60 days past the end of the governor’s state of emergency order.
Member Mark Kratman expressed concerns about the uncertain length of time and asked if extensions could take place when licenses are renewed in December; member Brian Dick noted that December is a busy time for restaurants and considered moving the date to January.
The board voted to grant Montuori authority to extend licenses to Dec. 31.
The board addressed an open space conveyance that was approved at special Town Meeting in early October via Article 6. Several parcels are currently under the board’s control, including the Chandler Well Fields, Long Pond, a parcel behind Judith E Drive, and a parcel of land off of Patricia Drive.
The board voted to approve the conveyance of the parcels to the custody of the Conservation Commission for protection as open space, watershed resources, and wildlife Habitats.
Nicholas Kokonezi of Giovanni’s Roast Beef and Pizza, 2144 Main St., came before the board with a common victualler license application for reopening the restaurant.
Kokonezi reported that the relevant town departments had signed off on the requirements. The board voted to approve the common victualler license.
The board tabled a discussion about 2021 meeting dates.
The board discussed bond issues and bond refunds. Town Manager Montuori explained the town recently sold $1.5 million in bonds for water distributions projects which had been approved at annual Town Meeting in June.
The town also refunded bonds from 2011, including sewer debt, high school construction and school feasibility debt, and water debt, totaling over $17 million.
“We got very good rates,” said Montuori.
The total savings to the town through the bond refunds was over $2 million; Montuori noted that savings will positively affect future water rates. The board voted to approve the bond issue and refunds.
Member Annemarie Stronach mentioned the new Pleasant Street Elementary School project is progressing on schedule, and noted the Elementary School Building Committee is discussing using drones to take pictures of the site for the community to view current construction.
Member Jayne Wellman reminded residents that applications for the general bylaw committee are open. She also thanked Town Clerk Denise Graffeo and staff for their work in facilitating vote by mail and early voting, citing resident support.
“There’s been tremendous feedback,” she said. “[People] are very pleased with how well organized it is, how clean it is.”
The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 10, 2020. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
