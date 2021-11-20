TEWKSBURY — On Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, Tewksbury Memorial High School will host an informational presentation for the parents of 8th grade students who are planning on attending TMHS in the fall of 2022.
This presentation was put together with the cooperation of TMHS administration, curriculum leaders and school counselors to provide important information to assist families with the transition to high school.
The presentation will also highlight many of the programs and offerings that are available to students at Tewksbury Memorial High School.
The presentation will take place from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. and a complimentary breakfast will be served.
For planning purposes, TMHS organizers request that parents register for the event by email to TMHS Principal Jon Bernard at jbernard@tewksbury.k12.ma.us before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
