TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on April 25, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Eric Ryder was not present.
Town Planner Alexandra Lowder updated the board about several ongoing projects.
She noted that the new Starbucks at 1800 Main St. is ready to start its buildout, and a building permit will be issued soon.
She shared that the proponent of Article 31 on the Town Meeting warrant is planning to withdraw the article, which would “change the zoning district classification for [108 Maple St., 118 Maple St., and 55 Memory Lane] from Residential (R40) to Multiple Family to allow multi-family development of the site.”
At the board’s last meeting, owner Gora Banerjee explained that he is seeking to recoup an investment on the 10.5 acre lot, and wants to build single-family homes on lots smaller than one acre. Johnson explained it would be impossible to do that because the town does not have small-lot zoning, and the town can’t limit development on the property under multi-family zoning.
The board voted to recommend indefinite postponement on the article.
Lowder reported that she spoke to State Representative Dave Robertson, who is planning to discuss sidewalk upgrades at 1788 and 1866 Main St. with the Department of Transportation, and along with State Senator Barry Finegold is planning to earmark funds for the project.
She also shared that the old Discount Madness site at 1325 Main St. is developing a new plan for construction, following the withdrawal of a contractor. She noted that the project will be in jeopardy of having its building permit expire if action isn’t taken, and the proponent will need to make sure the site is cleaned up as construction is halted.
Fowler said that the board should formulate a plan for securing sites during construction pauses to cover grading and clearing for safety.
Lowder informed the board that Tewksbury has numerous outstanding as-builts, one of the last steps of the project approval process. The town has over $1 million in performance guarantees on dozens of projects that lack final as-built acceptances; the process is frequently left incomplete by developers, including many projects going back to the early 2000s.
“It’s not like we want to hold the money, we want to see where all the utilities are,” she said. ‘The board would be well within their right to revoke a special permit if they’re not complying with any of the conditions.”
Lowder asked for direction from the board on handling the problem, noting that she has had contact with several owners and the board might bring people into meetings to explain their situations.
Fowler said it was “obnoxious” of developers to leave the process incomplete, and said he would like to personally go out and look at every site before sending a form letter to each owner to complete the process or face permit revocation.
Johnson added that people might have sold sites and lost track of bonds or letters of credit. Duffy said that some holdings might be so small that people won’t make the effort to close them out, and asked if the town could identify “repeat offenders.”
Lowder cautioned that each special permit application is required to be considered without prejudice. Johnson asked Lowder to check how much interest had been accrued. The board planned to revisit the issue next month and schedule site visits.
Lowder reported that the owner of 2122 Main St. updated a concept plan for a mixed-use development next to Donna’s Donuts. The changes remove a commercial unit and will use a parking lot installed for Donna’s as a commercial component; the project will add three housing units for a total of 12 units.
Since 30 percent of units will be designated affordable, the project is eligible for a simple majority vote based on state law.
Amid concerns from member Eric Ryder over whether a parking lot was considered a valid commercial use, Lowder noted that town counsel determined that as part of the South Village Overlay District, a parking lot can be considered commercial.
Ryder stated at a previous meeting that such a determination would create a “slippery slope,” but Lowder said all special permits have to be evaluated individually on their own merit without prejudice.
The next meeting is scheduled for May 9, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
