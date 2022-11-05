Tewksbury — On Nov. 8, 2022, Tewksbury will participate in the state election. Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at various voting locations.
Voters are encouraged to check their voting registration, bring a form of ID in the event they are asked to show it, keep ballots free from hand sanitizer, and stay home if experiencing COVID-like symptoms.
Precincts 1, 5, and 5A will vote at the Senior Center, 2 & 6 will vote at the Recreation Center, 3 & 7 will vote at the Town Hall, and 4 & 8 will vote at the Library.
The deadline to register to vote was Oct. 29, with an online registration portal being an option. And options for early in person voting and mail by ballot are available.
There are 11 seats to be filled, governor & lt. governor, councilor, attorney general, senator in the general court, secretary of state, representative in general court, treasurer, district attorney, sheriff, auditor, and representative in congress.
The candidates for each position are as follows:
For governor and lieutenant governor, Trump-backed Geoff Diehl and Leah Allen are running as the Republican candidates, Attorney General Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll are running as the Democratic candidates, with Kevin Reed and Peter Everett running as the Libertarian candidates.
For councilor, Eileen Duff is running for re-election on the Democratic ticket, while opposed by Republican candidate Michael Walsh.
Democrat Andrea Joy Campbell and Republican James R. McMahon III are running for attorney general, while Democrat and incumbent William Francis Galvin, Republican Rayla Campbell, and Green-Rainbow candidate Juan Sanchez run for secretary of state.
In the general court, Democratic incumbent Barry Finegold and Republican Salvatore Paul DeFranco are running for senator.
In the meantime, Democratic incumbent David Robertson and Republican Paul Sarnowski are running for representative in Precincts 2, 4, 6, and 8.
In precincts 3, 5A, and 7, Tram Nguyen is running for re-election as representative, while opposed by Republican Jeffrey Dufour.
In precinct 1, Vanna Howard is running for re-election of representative unopposed.
Incumbent Marian Ryan is running for district attorney unopposed this year. Also running unopposed is Peter Koutoujian for Sheriff.
For the treasurer position, Democratic incumbent Deborah Goldberg is running against Libertarian Christina Crawford.
Democratic incumbent Seth Moulton is running for re-election as congressional representative, going up against Republican Bob May and Libertarian Mark Tashjian.
Finally, the position of auditor has the most amount of candidates, with Republican Anthony Amore, Democrat Diana DiZoglio, Green-Rainbow Party candidate Gloria Caballero-Roca, Workers Party candidate Dominic Giannone III, and Libertarian Daniel Riek all running for the position.
There are also four questions to be voted on this year’s ballot.
Question one regards a constitutional amendment that would impose a four percent tax on incomes above $1,000,000 that would go towards state education and transportation costs.
Question two is a law proposed by initiative petition, which would regulate dental insurance rates and require 83 percent of those costs to be used on dental expenses and quality of care improvements instead of administrative costs.
Question three is another law proposed by initiative petition, regarding alcohol licenses for, as the ballot states, “the sale of beverages to be consumed off of the premises.”
The number of licenses a retailer could own would increase steadily, from 9-12 next year, to 15 in 2027, and 18 in 2031. The vote would also limit the number of “all alcohol beverages” licenses someone could obtain, stop self checkout options for alcohol, and allow out of state identification.
Question four is a referendum of an existing law, with a yes vote allowing residents who can’t provide proof of US citizenship to obtain a driver's license if they follow all other requirements, while a no vote repeals the law entirely.
Citizens are able to vote yes or no on all four questions.
More information about the election process, the ballot questions, and more can be found on the Tewksbury website, and all residents are encouraged to vote to ensure their voices are heard.
