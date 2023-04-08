The celebration of Easter is often filled with many traditional sights and smells of the season.
For many families, these familiar signs include early spring daffodil sprouting in the yard, the anticipation of the Easter Bunny’s visit with baskets of colored eggs and jelly beans, and the heavy scent of milk chocolate and glazed ham that fills your home as family and friends gather around the dinner table.
All of these traditions are pleasant reminders of a family holiday celebration, but there is one unmistakable Easter tradition that fills the air with the sweet smell of springtime and offers purity and hope of this Holy season.
Easter Lilies have long been a simplistic symbol of the Easter holiday, rich in history and tradition.
Known for its large, white, trumpet shaped blossoms and heavenly, sweet fragrance, this seasonal plant has become a symbol for Christians around the world, and is particularly popular here in the United States.
The Easter Lilies botanical name is Lilium Longiflorum, but it is often referred to as the “White Robed Apostle of Hope,” symbolizing the purity of Christ.
White lilies, such as Easter Lilies, are used throughout the Bible as a symbol of purity, and have been historically depicted in many ancient works of biblical art.
Because of the unique trumpet shape of the Easter Lily blossom, it is thought to represent a trumpet sounding out the message that “Jesus has Risen.”
The nature of the Easter Lilies growing process is also considered reminiscent of Christ’s death and resurrection, representing rebirth and hope as told in the Christian faith, and further confirming the symbolism of the Easter Lily.
Although now commonplace in the United States, the Easter Lily is native to several islands south of Japan.
Introduced to Europe in the early 19th century and the U.S. in the late 19th century, Japan remained the main provider of the Easter Lily plant to the rest of the world until the early 20th century.
It wasn’t until after WWI that a U.S. soldier, who was also an avid horticulturist, brought back a suitcase full of Lily bulbs from Japan to his home state of Oregon and tried his hand, or rather his green thumb, at growing Easter Lilies locally here in the United States.
Luckily, the California-Oregon border area offered ideal growing conditions for this plant, so when all trade ceased with Japan during WWII, lily greenhouses and farms exploded in the California-Oregon region, eventually becoming known as the Easter Lily capital of the world.
Today, California and Oregon produce the majority of the world’s Easter Lily crop.
Easter Lilies add natural beauty, fragrance and biblical symbolism to your holiday decor, but cat owners be warned, as this traditional Easter plant can cause severe harm or death to your cat.
According to Poison Control, all lily plants, including Easter Lilies, are hazardous to a feline’s health. If a cat accidentally consumes any part of a lily plant (including the water in a vase that cut lilies are kept in) it can cause kidney failure that can lead to death.
This condition only applies to cats.
Lilies are not poisonous to children or dogs, but it is a good idea to keep lily plants and all plants out of reach of small children as they could become a choking hazard if swallowed.
If cats are not part of your household, you can decorate with Easter lilies worry free, and enjoy their beauty throughout the holiday.
After the holiday, you can continue to enjoy your lily plant year after year as a perennial plant in your garden.
Easter Lilies bought during Easter week have been forced in a greenhouse to produce an early bloom season, but their natural bloom season is mid summer.
Easter Lilies grow best in the growing zones of 4 through 8, and Massachusetts ranges from a zone 5 to 7, making it an ideal area to transplant your Easter Lily.
After your plant has finished flowering, remove any dead blossoms, but leave the green stems.
Continue to water occasionally until the plant’s foliage and stems begin to die back.
Stop watering, and cut the stems to about one inch above the soil.
Once the rest of the stem and the root bulb has completely dried out, remove from the soil in the pot and store the bulb in a cool, dark place like the basement or garage until fall.
Plant bulbs outdoors a few weeks before the typical first frost.
Bulbs should be planted in well-drained soil twice the depth of the bulb to prevent heaving from the winter freeze and thaw cycle.
When choosing an area to plant your lily, keep in mind that although Easter Lilies prefer full sun, they can not tolerate extreme heat and humidity and would benefit by getting partial shade during midday.
To keep plants strong year after year, remember to cut the entire plant back to soil level each fall after the summer blooming season.
This time of year always has many plant options, offering the bright colors of the spring season to decorate your home.
However, during the Holy Easter season, consider celebrating with the simplistic beauty and symbolism that the traditional Easter Lily has to offer.
The large white blossoms and sweet fragrance of the Easter Lily will fill your home with a reminder of what the Easter holiday is really all about, and after the season is over, you can continue to enjoy the pleasant symbol of hope and rebirth in your garden for years to come.
