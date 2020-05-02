TEWKSBURY — The School Committee met on April 15 for their first virtual meeting in the wake of COVID-19.
Business manager Dave Libby presented the third iteration of the FY21 budget. He reviewed the aspects of the budget, including salary, operating costs, and capital outlays. Areas of focus included personnel, technology, and building improvements.
The one new update to the budget factored in funding from the E-rate program, which provides up to 50 percent reimbursement on projects including Internet improvement and floor replacement. With fixed costs incorporated, the FY21 budget requests a 2.03 percent increase.
In COVID-19 updates, superintendent Chris Malone said that teachers in all schools, including the preschool program, are working to provide educational opportunities to students. He praised several TPS departments for their continued hard work while schools are closed thanking the custodial staff for conducting disinfecting deep cleans; the cafeteria staff for continuing to provide food to the community through the grab-and-go lunch program; and the technology staff for distributing over 250 devices to students and providing repair and support.
Additionally, he thanked school nurses for supporting the public health department, checking in with families, and repurposing district supplies for use by the police department and state hospital, including personal protective equipment and hospital beds.
He also recognized the robotics department at the high school for lending 3D printers and filament supplies to Massachusetts General Hospital. Malone also announced that the district will be refunding spring sports and athletic fees, and MCAS testing has been cancelled.
Malone noted that the district’s recent civil rights review returned zero discrepancies — “a rare occurrence,” he said. He noted that the Trahan School was recently announced as a winner of the state’s elementary school breakfast challenge, with 32 percent participation in regular breakfast.
Assistant superintendent Brenda Regan discussed district-wide initiatives and the remote learning enrichment plan. The plan incorporates concept reinforcement, physical wellness, and specialist content, with different schedules across grade levels but continuity between schools.
The plan, which can be viewed on the district website, offers tech support for parents and students and guidelines on how to use common applications such as Google Classroom, Google Meet, and Chromebook computers. Regan encouraged families to reach out to teachers, staff, and principals for any support they require.
The board voted to continue remote learning, straight through what would have been the four days of April vacation and set the official end of school as June 15.
The board once again voted to not participate in the School Choice program for the 2020-2021 school year. The next meeting is scheduled for May 20, 2020.
