TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on April 25, 2022 at town hall. All members were present with Jayne Wellman attending virtually.
The board reviewed a liquor license application for Cracker Barrel at 1795 Andover St. Representatives of the restaurant explained that the location is seeking to serve beer and wine with the intention of filling a local void in the brunch cocktail market in-town through mimosa service.
The petitioners said that staff handling alcohol will be ServSafe certified and the restaurant is not seeking to create a “bar environment.” The restaurant sought service hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Board members highlighted recent liquor sale violations in town and urged the restaurant to be especially cautious when implementing their new offering, as member James Mackey recommended that the restaurant install a scanner. The board approved the application.
The board returned to a discussion on Deli King at 885 Main St. In October, the board approved a liquor license transfer request from Deli King’s current owner to Michael Liu, a local restaurateur who planned to purchase the restaurant and open Mike’s on Main. Liu sought to offer American cuisine with breakfast cocktail service.
However, the deal fell through and the license did not transfer. The board approved the transfer rescission.
The board reviewed a Farmers Market liquor license application for Noel Powell of Aaronap Cellars in Westford. Powell is seeking to sell artisanal local fruit wines at the Tewksbury Community Market this summer (the market will be held on Thursdays starting June 16 at the Livingston Street recreation area).
The micro-winery does a significant amount of business on the local Farmers Market circuit, and has been invited to join the Tewksbury market for the 2022 season. Powell explained that he is seeking to sell bottles of wine, rather than beverages for consumption at the market; however, he added that under state law, vendors are able to dispense a certain volume of free samples.
The board voted to approve the application.
The board reviewed and discussed the Town Meeting warrant and special Town Meeting warrant ahead of the meetings on May 2 and 4.
The board voted to approve School Committee Vice-Chair Keith Sullivan and former School Committee member Shannon Demos as School Committee designees to the Elementary School Building Committee. The board also reappointed former Select Board member Anne Marie Stronach as a citizen member of the ESBC, and appointed Jayne Wellman to take over Stronach’s former role as Select Board designee to the committee.
Chairman Todd Johnson asked members to consider their desired committee appointments for discussion at a future meeting.
Member Jay Kelly noted that there are two current traffic studies looking at road safety on Whipple Road and Shawsheen Street, and expressed his desire for the board to review the findings in the future. Johnson reminded residents to vote at Town Meeting and urged careful consideration of the updated zoning bylaw.
The next meeting is scheduled for May 17, 2022. Residents may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
