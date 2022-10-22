Police Chief Ryan Columbus speaks to a class about leadership

TEWKSBURY — Police Chief Ryan Columbus and Superintendent Bren­da Theriault-Regan are pleased to share that Tewksbury Police Depart­ment and Tewksbury Pub­lic Schools are collaborating to offer students an introduction to the field of criminal justice through elective classes at Tewksbury Memorial High School.

Currently, about 20 juniors and seniors are taking Introduction to Cri­minal Justice, which provides an illuminating, hands-on look at the dai­ly work of law enforcement. Students learn how officers process crime scenes and interview witnesses. They also gain an understanding of both physical fitness requirements and law.

The collaboration is aim­ed at building a sol­id partnership with the Tewksbury Police Depart­ment, thus creating a pathway to law enforcement careers for students in Tewksbury Pub­lic Schools who believe they may be interested in being a police officer, first responder, or in oth­er law-related careers. It also assists law enforcement, which faces a local and nationwide recruiting crunch.

"We know we need to do a better job of connecting kids to real-life ca­reers, so we're committed to providing applied learning experiences and all kinds of career learning opportunities," said Superintendent Ther­iault-Regan. "This kind of engaging, hands-on learning can help students realize that this is a career field that they would enjoy pursuing, or it can help them realize if it's not. At the end of the day, we need to give our students more opportunities to investigate and try out possible career paths."

The Tewksbury Police Department prioritizes maintaining and building a partnership between po­lice and the community, and this partnership with Tewksbury Public Schools furthers that goal while strengthening schools as well.

"This is about building a partnership with the schools and the community. We need to bridge the gap about what is per­ceived that we do and what we actually do in the community. We are also building relationships with young people. We need to always continue to be approachable in the community, and if we can teach this to young people, they will always have this as something they learned no matter where they end up in life," said Chief Col­umbus. "This idea was based off a citizen academy model, and we took it from there. Having great partners in the school, we were able to build a program that to my knowledge is the first of its kind."

Superintendent Ther­iault-Regan and School Resource Officer James Ryser said the idea for the classes sprang from a longtime relationship be­tween schools and police. For years, police have hosted interns from the high school, but found the prior internship experience was not the thorough learning experience both organizations were striving to offer.

"This way, the classes will be able to help identify the motivated kids who enjoyed the course work and who are now interested in moving forward with an internship," said Super­intendent Theriault-Regan.

Superintendent Ther­iault-Regan said administrators are hoping to ex­pand applied learning op­portunities like this to younger age groups as well. Tewksbury Public Schools are also seeking to partner with community leaders in an effort to form community and college partnerships, with a goal of dual enrollment courses that can earn students ear­ly college credits.

