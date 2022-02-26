Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — In a letter dated Feb. 17, 2022 from MassHousing, the Massa­chusetts Housing Finance Agency, a proposed development for 300 units of rental apartment living at Ames Pond was deemed eli­gible as a 40B project. However, while the site was approved, community and municipal comments were taken un­der ad­visement and constraints for the project, should it move forward, were outlined by the agency and must be addressed.

The project must comply with applicable state and local standards and regulations.

The project, proposed by the Houston, Texas-based Hanover Develop­ment Group, is for 300 Ames Pond in Tewks­bury, just off of An­dover Street. Con­ceptual plans as presented to the Sel­ect Board in 2021, and re­ferred to in the MassHousing response, are for a 5-building rental apartment complex; each building comprised of four stories of market rate housing, with a re­quirement of no less than 75 units deem­ed affordable.

Affordable housing is not subsidized housing; affordable is defined as units to be offered to in­come eligible tenants ma­king 80 percent of the median household in­come for the area.

Of the 114 acres at the site, only 28.63 acres are buildable according to the MassHou­sing documents, which would re­sult in a density of 10.47 units per buildable acre.

An active and engaged re­sident group has been working closely with the town regarding the project, advocating on behalf the residents of Tewks­bury. Resi­dents have consistently ap­peared at pub­lic hearings about the pro­posed project to ex­press concerns with the size and scale of the complex, im­pact to community re­sources, and the de­struc­tion of the natural features of the Ames Pond area.

Concerns about the in­creased burden to area schools, impact on water and sewer infrastructure, and increased calls to the police and fire departments have been raised at public hearings, as well. Abutter concerns as listed in the MassHou­s­ing re­sponse document additionally suggest the proposed project is “not in keeping with the modest nature of adjacent neighborhood re­sidences, which are mostly single-family homes,” and lists concerns about “increas­ed traffic and pe­destrian safety due to the anticipated increase of traffic congestion along Ames Pond Drive and ad­jacent roads.”

The project would sit di­rectly across from The Lodge at Ames Pond, a 40B development built in 2010 with 273 rental units spread across 12, three-story buildings.

The Town of Tewksbury sub­mitted its own list of concerns about the project, in­cluding a shared concern about in­creased traffic and congestion, the issue of in­creased sewage capacity handling, access by police and fire departments to the site, and wetland and wild­life impacts.

Further, according to the letter, the town be­lieves the overall look of the building and siting should be readdressed such that the ar­chi­tec­tural style of the bui­dings fit into the surrounding landscape “more thought­fully.” The municipality list­ed roof height as a con­cern as well.

Recommendations for the project are to be ad­dressed through the Zon­ing Board of Appeals pro­cess should the project seek a comprehensive permit for the de­vel­op­ment. At that point, the public will be able to re­view the project and comment. Project proponents will be required to present detailed plans for storm­water management and snow removal, outlines for pedestrian walkways and connections to existing sidewalks, coordination of plans with Tewks­bury’s first responders for ac­cess, sewer access plans and a “reasonable” res­ponse for mitigation, and a landscape plan, among oth­er items.

