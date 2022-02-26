TEWKSBURY — In a letter dated Feb. 17, 2022 from MassHousing, the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency, a proposed development for 300 units of rental apartment living at Ames Pond was deemed eligible as a 40B project. However, while the site was approved, community and municipal comments were taken under advisement and constraints for the project, should it move forward, were outlined by the agency and must be addressed.
The project must comply with applicable state and local standards and regulations.
The project, proposed by the Houston, Texas-based Hanover Development Group, is for 300 Ames Pond in Tewksbury, just off of Andover Street. Conceptual plans as presented to the Select Board in 2021, and referred to in the MassHousing response, are for a 5-building rental apartment complex; each building comprised of four stories of market rate housing, with a requirement of no less than 75 units deemed affordable.
Affordable housing is not subsidized housing; affordable is defined as units to be offered to income eligible tenants making 80 percent of the median household income for the area.
Of the 114 acres at the site, only 28.63 acres are buildable according to the MassHousing documents, which would result in a density of 10.47 units per buildable acre.
An active and engaged resident group has been working closely with the town regarding the project, advocating on behalf the residents of Tewksbury. Residents have consistently appeared at public hearings about the proposed project to express concerns with the size and scale of the complex, impact to community resources, and the destruction of the natural features of the Ames Pond area.
Concerns about the increased burden to area schools, impact on water and sewer infrastructure, and increased calls to the police and fire departments have been raised at public hearings, as well. Abutter concerns as listed in the MassHousing response document additionally suggest the proposed project is “not in keeping with the modest nature of adjacent neighborhood residences, which are mostly single-family homes,” and lists concerns about “increased traffic and pedestrian safety due to the anticipated increase of traffic congestion along Ames Pond Drive and adjacent roads.”
The project would sit directly across from The Lodge at Ames Pond, a 40B development built in 2010 with 273 rental units spread across 12, three-story buildings.
The Town of Tewksbury submitted its own list of concerns about the project, including a shared concern about increased traffic and congestion, the issue of increased sewage capacity handling, access by police and fire departments to the site, and wetland and wildlife impacts.
Further, according to the letter, the town believes the overall look of the building and siting should be readdressed such that the architectural style of the buidings fit into the surrounding landscape “more thoughtfully.” The municipality listed roof height as a concern as well.
Recommendations for the project are to be addressed through the Zoning Board of Appeals process should the project seek a comprehensive permit for the development. At that point, the public will be able to review the project and comment. Project proponents will be required to present detailed plans for stormwater management and snow removal, outlines for pedestrian walkways and connections to existing sidewalks, coordination of plans with Tewksbury’s first responders for access, sewer access plans and a “reasonable” response for mitigation, and a landscape plan, among other items.
