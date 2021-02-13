TEWKSBURY – The Jekyll and Hyde show seen last year for the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' basketball team appears to have peaked its head back again for this abbreviated COVID-19 season.
In the team's first four games, Tewksbury lost the opener to North Andover only to beat them in the second game and the same thing happened against Chelmsford.
After getting swept by a powerful Central Catholic team, the Redmen took it on the chin last Wednesday night losing to Dracut 75-59. But the very next night, Tewksbury got redemption with a 77-51 victory. In 24 hours, the Redmen turned a 16-point loss into a 26-point win – pretty remarkable 42-point combined swing.
“I thought Thursday night was our most consistent defensive effort of the season and we also shared the ball better than any game and we valued the basketball as well,” said co-coach Steve Boudreau. “We ended up with 22 assists and eight turnovers which is almost a 3-to-1 assist to turnover ratio.
“I believe it was ten-of-our-eleven guys scored, so we got contributions from everyone up and down the line-up. We absolutely need to get that every night. We had four players in double figures. It was encouraging as a coach to see us be so selfless with the ball and that was a direct correlation to our success.”
Mike Kelly led the way with 16 points, while Brady Eagan, Kalu Olu and Ryne Rametta all finished in double figures as well.
Kelly's performance was big as he echoed some of the same point totals he had from last year's season.
“I think Mike really asserted himself early on. He's a good shooter, who made shots. We have a lot of confidence in his ability to score points with the basketball (in his hands),” said Boudreau.
The 1-1 week puts Tewksbury at 3-5 overall. Tuesday's game against Billerica was rescheduled to Wednesday with results not known as of presstime.
On Friday the two teams match up again, but at BMHS. Tewksbury was slated to face Methuen Monday and Wednesday of next week but those games have been canceled due to the MVC Playoff format which was announced.
“The league announced that there's going to be some kind of league playoff format so we're looking at this right now that everything is in front of us,” said Boudreau. “We have a chance to play a tough Billerica team twice and then we will see what next week holds. We're excited to hopefully play our best basketball down the stretch here.”
The Methuen games scheduled for Feb 17th and Feb 20th have been canceled because of the MVC Playoff format which was announced on Friday.
The selection process and game schedule for the boys basketball playoff format will be released on the MVConference Twitter page on Saturday. The games will be held on Tuesday and Friday.
