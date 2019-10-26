ANDOVER — The winning ways have continued for the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op/Co-Ed swim-and-dive team. This past week the Red Rangers knocked off Dracut, 101-77 Friday at their home pool at Greater Lawrence Tech, before going on the road to defeat Stoneham, 97-68, in a non-league meet held on Monday.
The 2-0 week boosts the team's winning streak to five and improves the team's overall record to 6-3 and 5-3 against league competition.
The Red Rangers have one league meet left on Thursday against Lowell and a win there would give the team its second straight MVC Division 2 Championship crown.
In the win over Dracut, the Red Rangers had ten first place finishes. Among the individuals included Callie DeLano in the 200-yard IM (2:31.56), Kyra Donahue in the 50-freestyle (26.50) and 100-butterfly (1:06.22), Samantha DeNaro in the 500-freestyle (6:21.44), Ava Facella in the 100-backstroke (1:11.06), Julia Galuska in the 100-breaststroke (1:24.24) and Emily Loan in the 1-meter diving (199.5 points).
All three relay teams also won. The 200-medley team of Facella, Donahue, Paulina Encarncion and DeNaro finished at 2:11.37. The 200-freestyle relay team of Facella, Katelyn Montgomery, DeNaro and Donahue finished at 1:57.76, and finally the team of Katie LeFebvre, Jonnie Charest, Jacquelyn Gaigals and DeLano finished at 4:29.12 to win the 400-freestyle relay.
Taking home individual second places included Tewksbury's Caitlin Legvold in the 200-freestyle (2:18.13), Kristen LeBlanc in the 200-IM (2:57.32), Jan Polanco in the 1-meter diving competition (190.15 points), Facella in the 100-free (1:01.39), Montgomery in the 500-free (6:33.58) and the 100-backstroke (1:15.42) and Nori Coplin in the 100-breaststroke (1:30.16).
With the relays, in the 200-medley, the team of Galuska, Coplin, LeFebvre and LeBlanc finished at 2:13.40, and in the 200-freestyle, Joseph Lehman, Philip Nguyen, Cory Boisselle and Sam Camacho finished at 1:58.51.
Rounding out the individual place finishes included Gaigals (2:28.70) and Lily Forsyth (2:31.49) taking third and fourth in the 200-freestyle; Charest was third in the 200-IM (3:14.65); DeNaro (29.76) and Tewksbury's Lauren Countie (30.37) — who was back after two seasons of multiple injuries — finished third and fourth in the 50-freestyle; Anna Bolduc was fifth in diving (172.20); Phil Nguyen in the 100-butterfly (1:23.62), Nims in the 100-freestyle (1:10.80), Encarncion in the 500-free (7:34.88) and Hanna Youssef in the 100-breaststroke (1:43.59) all finished with fourth places.
Jenny Nguyen picked up a third in the 100-backstroke (1:20.08), while three other relay teams placed. The 200-medley team of Montgomery, DeLano, Countie and Nims were fourth at 2:14.95, the 200-freestyle team of Countie, Youssef, Encarncion and Legvold were also fourth at 2:05.70, as was the team of Camacho, Boisselle, Philip Nguyen and Lehman in the 400-freestyle with a time of 4:34.53.
In the win over Stoneham, the Red Rangers all but dominated this meet winning all but two of the events, with one another not included in the scoring.
Starting off with the 20-medley relay, the team of Facella, DeLano, LeFebvre and Camacho were first at 2:09.45. The foursome of Forsyth, Encarncion, Coplin and Lehman were third at 2:16.86, while Montgomery, Philip Nguyen, Jenny Nguyen and Nims were sixth at 2:32.97.
In the 200-freestyle, Legvold was first at 2:18.69, followed by LeFebvre in second at 2:20.79 and LeBlanc in third at 2:32.80. In the 200-IM, Facella won it at 2:37.19, with Galuska second at 2:37.47 and Jenny Nguyen fifth at 2:59.98. In the 50-freestyle, Donahue was tops at 26.75 with Camacho second at 28.07 and DeNaro fifth at 29.45.
In the 100-butterfly, Legvold was second at 1:13.90, followed by Jenny Nguyen, who was third at 1:18.15 and Coplin, who was fifth at 1:21.21. In the 100-freestyle, Donahue was first again with a time of 59.27 seconds, followed by a third place from DeNaro (1:05.58) and a fifth place from LeBlanc (1:10.32). In the 500-freestyle, DeLano was first at 5:52.81, LeFebvre was second at 6:03.61 and Montgomery was third at 6:38.31.
In the 100-backstroke, Facella was first at 1:08.28 and was followed by Galuska, who was second at 1:11.16 and Forsyth, who was fourth at 1:17.38. In the 100-breaststroke, DeLano was first at 1:16.97 with Philip Nguyen fifth at 1:29.72 and Coplin sixth at 1:33.14.
Finally in the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Legvold, Galuska, DeNaro and Donahue were first at 1:55.09, followed by Marissa Connolly with LeBlanc, Coplin and Lehman, who were third at 2:03.04, and then Boisselle, Gaigals, Encarncion and Montgomery, who were fourth at 2:05.58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.