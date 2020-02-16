SALEM, NH – For a span of about 15 or so years, the Tewksbury Memorial High School gymnastics program really struggled. It wasn't until 2017 when Samantha Beatrice got things rolling when she placed second at the state meet on the balance beam, and the following year, then seventh grader Amanda Ogden became the first Merrimack Valley Conference individual champion since the early 2000s when she won the vault.
Now two years later, Ogden, who is still flourishing as one of the league's top all-around gymnasts as just a freshman, watched her teammate Isabelle Schille become the balance beam champion during last Thursday's league championship meet held at the A-2 Gymnastics Complex.
Schille, a sophomore, won the beam with an incredible score of 9.40, which was significantly higher than second place finisher Kasey Burke of North Andover, who finished at 9.050. Burke went on to win the all-around competition for the second year in a row, which including being the league champion in the other three events, vault, bars and floor exercise.
At the end of the night, Schille finished eighth in the all-around competition, but was one of two individuals from the entire league to win an individual event, while her score on the beam was tied for sixth on the entire night between the four events, with Burke holding three of the six.
"Isabelle is just very consistent, just so consistent," said head coach Jessica Wilkey. "Execution wise she is a super gymnast, but she's just consistent and then just a very quiet leader for the team. She's amazing. She has a great head and is just such a tremendous student-athlete. She's a high honor roll student. She's a great teammate and role model and the (other) kids (on the team) really look up to her."
Schille's night started with the floor exercise and she finished sixth at 9.2. Then she went to the vault and finished tenth at 8.7 before going to the bars where she did not place in the top 20. Then she saved her best event for last, the balance beam.
"I did two backhand springs in a row in my series and then I do a round-off backflip for my dismount," she said.
She nailed that routine and went on to be announced as the best athlete on the balance beam in the entire conference.
"It's pretty awesome (to win). It's just been such a hard working season," she said.
Schille is a year-round gymnast, who also competes in club and said she has always been extremely passionate when it comes to this sport.
"I've been doing gymnastics since I was two years old but competitively since I was five," she said. "I was Level-9, so I switched up club teams because I wanted to spend more time with the high school team and everything worked out."
Certainly it did on Thursday.
"(Schille) is just awesome," said Ogden. "Her beam routine today was just unbelievable. She was also awesome on the floor and vault. The bars she really doesn't like but everyone has that one event."
That one event to be crowned as the league champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.