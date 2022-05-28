DRACUT – On Tuesday night, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Lacrosse team picked up its fourth win of the season by topping Dracut, 9-5.
“This is a great win for us,” said head coach Erin Murphy. “The girls moved the ball up the field better than we have lately, as well as forcing a number of turnovers in the offense to defensive transition. (Jamie) Constantino and Julia Moura were critical there and gave us more opportunities.”
Also coming up big in the transition/defensive end included Vicki LaVargna, who forced a number of turnovers, while goalie Michelle Kusmaul made seven saves to earn the win.
Offensively, Kati Polimeno again led the way with three goals and four assists, while she also has six draw controls. Jessica Driscoll added two goals and one assist and won two draws, while, Maeve Cahill, Constantino, Moura and Emily Picher (also an assist) each had a goal.
“Kati, Jess and Maeve made it happen on offense,” said Murphy. “Their chemistry was evident in this game. Overall this is a great win for us and it really showed how well we can work together.”
Last Friday, Tewksbury was defeated by Methuen, 18-10. Polimeno had three goals and had 13 draw controls. Constantino had three goals and Driscoll had a goal and an assist and also won three draws. Moura, Cahill and Addison Tanguay also had one goal each. Kusmaul made nine saves.
The 1-1 week puts Tewksbury at 4-12 on the season. In the latest MIAA Power Rankings, which obviously didn't include this latest win, the Redmen were ranked No. 38. The team has two games left and would have to beat both Wakefield (8-7) and Stoneham (2-13) to even have a chance to get in and that would depend on the margins of victories with each game and other teams ahead of them losing.
The Wakefield game happened on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and Stoneham will next Wednesday on June 1st.
100-GOAL CLUB
Two weeks ago, the Town Crier published an article saying that Kati Polimeno scored her 100th career goal. In the article, it said that the complete list of former players who had done it was incomplete. According to former head coach Joel McKenna, during his tenure and before, Melissa Peters finished with 144, Casey Malone with 143, Jessica Pagonis with 139, Caitlin Goffman with 138, Taylor Lirakis with 125, Nicole Devoe with 115 and Jen Foley with 100.
Since McKenna left the position, Amanda Aylward, Kelly Golini and it's believed that Lexi Polimeno also did it.
