BILLERICA - Both the Boys and Girls Track teams at Shawsheen Tech will open their season on Thursday afternoon when they host CAC rival Northeast Metro Tech at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex.
After missing out on the 2020 season due to the pandemic, both squads will be looking to build on successful 2019 campaigns, where the boys squad were champions of the CAC League Meet, while the girls posted a 10-1 overall record, giving them the best winning percentage in the history of the program.
But, like most teams, it will be a much different group that takes to the track and field for the Rams this season than in 2019. While the Rams would normally have upwards of 100 athletes trying out for the squad this year’s numbers were much more modest, with a total of 55 athletes coming out, which included 15 on the girls side and 40 for the boys.
Despite the low numbers, the enthusiasm level of those who did come for team has not been dimmed at all.
“I came to find after talking to other coaches in the league that we are not alone. Everybody graduated a lot of people and then just the timing of the season has kept the numbers down a little,” McGrath said. “But it has been great to be out there. The cabin fever hit us all, I think, so it has been great for the coaching staff and great for the kids to be back out competing again. The smaller group is a little more manageable so we are able to get a lot of teaching into a kind of small window we have in the preseason.”
With the numbers down across the board, the veteran members of the Rams squad will become more important than ever. With seven or eight boys returning from the 2019 squad as well as four or five girls, McGrath will be looking for many of them to step up this season.
“We are kind of depending on the upperclassmen to teach the underclassmen about the culture we want to establish here, and they have been doing a nice job with that,” McGrath said. “And we have had some pleasant surprises as well. Some of our underclassmen have done very well. So, I am very optimistic in that way, and I think the kids are feeling that way as well.”
With only five regular season meets, and no post season, at least as the moment, the Rams are eager to get started. While many of the lineup positions were still being worked out at the time McGrath spoke to the Town Crier, some of athletes he knows he will be counting on will be his captains on each side.
For the girls, that means seniors Susanna Gillis, Shelby Bourdeau, Eryn Ward and Jacqui Megna, while for the boys it will be seniors Derek Costello of Wilmington, along with Alex Smith and Tyler Archibald.
“We have some great leadership there. All four girls and all three boys will do well,” McGrath said. “I feel like because they are seasoned they will do well, especially at the start. They know what it takes to compete, while some underclassmen may still struggle with that. As the season goes along, they will understand more what competition looks like, but these captains will be ready right from the start.”
They will also be ready to compete in multiple events, with Gillis competing in the triple jump, long jump, 400 and 200 after qualifying for the state meet in the triple jump as a sophomore. Bourdeau meanwhile will compete in the high jump, the high hurdles and the 4x100 relay, while Ward will compete in the 400, 4x400 and the long jump and Megna will compete in the 800 meters and the mile.
“The girls line up to be pretty successful again although it is a small group,” McGrath said. “But everybody we are facing seems to be facing the same challenge. So, it is just a matter of strategically figuring out where to put everybody.”
For the boys, Smith, who finished in the top five at the Eastern Mass meet in the 800 and the mile as just a sophomore should once again be strong in both events, while Costello who qualified for states in the 400 hurdles as just a sophomore will be back to compete in that event as well as the 200 meters and possibly the jump. Archibald, the captain of the CAC champion Rams Boys Soccer team, will compete in the 4x400, the 400 the 100 and the long jump.
“The question after those guys is what do we have in all of the other events,” McGrath said. “In a way, we won’t know that until after Thursday when we see what everyone can do. It is incredible to think that the last time we competed, a lot of the kids who will be competing on Thursday were in seventh and eighth grade.”
Regardless of who is competing for the Rams, the thing McGrath and his team are looking forward to the most is just getting out and having a season after missing out on it last season.
“Even though our numbers are down, the kids are all very committed, so we are going to try to give them the best possible experience,” McGrath said. “If we can have five meets and compete well and have a sense of normalcy, then it will be a successful season.”
