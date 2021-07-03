BILLERICA – Like most teams returning this year after missing a season due to the pandemic, it was hard to know what to expect from the Shawsheen Tech Baseball team at the start of the 2021 season. Yes, they had a senior laden roster, with eight seniors on the team. But, several of those seniors actually had little to no varsity experience, and even though there was plenty of young talent on the roster, they most definitely lacked any varsity experience after missing a full season.
But that hardly mattered once the season got going, as the Rams sprinted out to an 11-0 start to the season, before finishing 13-1 overall in the regular season, capturing their first Commonwealth Athletic Conference title since 2016, and following that up with a win in the first round of the Division 2 North Sectional Tournament against Salem.
Unfortunately for the Rams, their dream season came to a tough end last Wednesday night under the lights at the Charles H. Lyons when they suffered an 8-0 loss to Masconomet in the quarterfinal round of the D2N Tournament.
The final score did not indicate how close the game was for most of the night, as the No. 1 Rams and No. 8 Chieftains entered the sixth inning in a scoreless tie, before Masco broke the game open over the last two innings, scoring six times in the sixth inning and twice more in the seventh.
“There is no doubt about it, Masco is a good team. They are a perennial Division 2 powerhouse. They play in the NEC, which is a strong conference, with no easy games on the schedule. So, they are a battle-tested team every year they enter the tournament,” Shawsheen coach Brian McCarthy said. “We played strong out of the gate. However, they capitalized on some mistakes and then never took the foot off the gas. Then, on top of that, we didn’t hit the way we are typically capable of hitting. So it made for a tough night for the Rams.”
Senior Chris Disciscio got the start on the mound for the Rams, two days after picking up the win in relief over Salem, and he was just as good as he had been all season for the Rams, shutting Masco down for five innings before things came apart in the sixth.
“Chris pitched great for us. He was very efficient,” McCarthy said. “Just by the time the Masco line-up got through the order for the third time, they started to catch up with him and then some mistakes on defense cost us the big sixth inning.”
Senior Nick Benson and sophomore Mavrick Bourdeau (double) had the only two hits of the game for the Rams.
Obviously, this was not the finish the Rams were looking for, but looking back on the entire season, McCarthy couldn’t help but be happy with the performance of his team.
“I am very proud of what we accomplished this season as a team. They worked so hard to get to this point with lots of off-season work, right on through to the entire season. Day in and day out they showed up ready to work,” McCarthy said. “It was great to win the league title. It is always great any year you can put a little ink on a gym banner. Then, after being moved up to Division 2 a few years ago, being able to win our first round game in the tournament was certainly a proud moment for our program and school.”
One of the biggest reasons for the Rams success this season were the contributions of their eight seniors, Nick Benson of Wilmington, Chris Disciscio, Matt Hemenway, Adam Kearns, Connor Maguire, Ben Powell, Cam Rich and Spencer Sullivan.
Disciscio and Powell may be the toughest to replace, as the duo dominated on the mound this season for the Rams, while Kearns has proven to be a tremendous leader during his career. But all of them will be sorely missed in one capacity or another.
“These eight seniors were great all year. They were laser focused for success from the get-go,” McCarthy said. “Some of them were first year, varsity players (Powell, Sullivan, Hemenway and Benson) and contributed right away and all year. Others had come up as sophomores two years ago and contributed that year and were ready to put a stamp on this senior season (Maguire, Disciscio, Kearns and Rich). But they all contributed. We had a lot of great leaders this year – both seniors and underclassmen. They were all ready to lead and compete.
While losing that many seniors would hurt any team, the Rams are more fortunate than most in that they will return several players next year who gained some valuable playing time this season, including Bourdeau, who was probably the Rams best hitter this season, batting over .500, along with junior outfielders Shane Costello and Ryan Santini, both of Wilmington, who also had outstanding seasons at the plate. Junior Owen Duggan will also return to the fold after a fine season, while freshman Brendan Lee will take over behind the plate.
“I love that this squad this year set the tone and brought winning back to our program. Getting that league title and the number one seed in the tournament was great,” McCarthy said. “And I believe with a good core coming back next year, we should be able to keep some of this good momentum going.
“Duggan and Bourdeau are both back, so that’s the whole left side of the infield. Lee got significant time behind the dish and was able to learn so much from a great leader like Adam Kearns. Then Costello and Santini are both back patrolling the outfield and bringing some pop to the line-up alongside Duggan and Bourdeau. If they stay focused and keep working hard, then the future continues to look bright for Shawsheen Baseball.”
