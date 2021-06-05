TEWKSBURY – Heading into last Friday night’s meet with MVC foe Billerica last Friday night at Romano Gymnasium, the Tewksbury High Wrestling team was riding a three meet losing streak against the iron of the MVC, having dropped hard fought battles with Andover, Chelmsford and Central Catholic.
Things didn't look like they would be much easier for the Redmen against Billerica, who while not quite the powerhouse of their previous three opponents, has quite a talented roster of their own. But as it turned out, the Redmen had no problem at all with the Indians, rolling to a 57-18 victory to improve to 4-3 on the season.
"Billerica is a good team as well. There are no nights off in the MVC," Tewksbury coach Steve Kasprzak said. "We hit a tough stretch there with facing Chelmsford and Central back to back, but the kids fought back well in this one."
The Redmen had several wins by pin on the night, starting with sophomore Richie Bongiorno at 106 pounds. After a no contest at 113 pounds, sophomore Jack Callahan also took a victory by pin at 126 pounds.
With sophomore Jack Donovan (132) and freshman James Cappiello (138) each winning by forfeit, the Redmen appeared to have the meet well in hand, but when Billerica reeled off three wins in a row, there was some cause for concern on the Tewksbury sideline.
There needn't have been however, as senior Colin Bozek very calmly stepped in at 182 pounds and picked up a win by pin to not only extend the Tewksbury lead, but also quell the Indians momentum.
"We had done well in the lower weights, which we had done in some of our previous meets as well, but Billerica had won three in a row, and you sort of worried about the match slipping away," Kasprzak said. "But Colin went out there and slammed the door on them. He wrestled an almost perfect match. Although we still had a few matches left, that pretty much sealed the win."
The win over Billerica was the first for the Redmen and Bozek since he had been named a team captain, joining fellow seniors Adam Donovan and Danny Lightfoot in that role. Kasprzak says it was a well deserved honor for Bozek, and he was happy to see him have success in his first match as a captain.
“We named Colin a captain after the Central Catholic meet,” Kasprzak said. “We felt like we needed another captain and Colin is a kid who works very hard and win or lose he comes to practice the next day with the same attitude, ready to work. He is really the kind of student athlete that we want our younger kids to model themselves after.”
Following Bozek’s win at 182, the Redmen continued to roll, first getting a win by forfeit from senior Pat Marclay at 195 and then another win by pin by junior Brett Graham at 220. Junior Joel Barretto, a transfer student from Lawrence, wrapped up the night for the Redmen with a pin at 285 pounds.
“That was a great win for Joel,” Kasprzak said. “He transferred her at the beginning of the school year from Lawrence and has been working hard ever since he got here. He dropped 20 pounds in order to make the weight class and has just put in so much work, so it is great to see him get a win like that.”
The Redmen will be back in action next Tuesday afternoon when they take to road challenge MVC rival Methuen High School, with a 4:00 pm start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.