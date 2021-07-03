NORWELL – Over the last few weeks, the accomplishments and the accolades for a handful of members of the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Track-and-Field team certainly was impressive and truly exceeded expectations.
This past week during the two-day All-State Meet, four members of the Redmen participated and again proved that each one of them is among the best in the entire state.
Senior Derek Munroe, who a week earlier won the Division 2 North Sectional title in the pentathlon and in the javelin event, broke the school record in the pentathlon as he scored 3,085 points, which was good enough for fifth place (out of 15 competitors) in the entire state.
“What else can I say about Derek Munroe” He finished the pentathlon at the divisional meet and then less than 48 hours later he was throwing shot with Coach Mike Davis, doing high jump with Coach Fred Doyle, throwing the javelin with a video sent to coach Peter Molloy, who gave him feedback, working on hurdles with me and then long jumping with (my son) Colby Wilson,” explained head coach Scott Wilson. “Derek understood what he needed to do to improve overall and compete against the best and he put in the work. As they say, it takes a village and we had all coaches hands on deck.”
On the day, Munroe was first overall in the shot put, throwing a meet record for pentathlon competitors of 46-02.75. He was also fifth in the long jump (20-00.25), tied for eighth in the high jump (5-05.75) was eighth in the 100-meter hurdles (16.75) and then was 11th in the 1,500 meter run at 4:57.90.
“I was sure that in the hurdles and long jump, that Derek would outperform his first pentathlon and he did,” said Wilson. “While he lost points in the shot put from the first event, he was six feet clear of the closest competitor so he did exactly what he needed to do.
“In the high jump, unfortunately Derek had to make a choice to leave this event because the javelin event was starting. It was definitely the right call but he hadn't missed a jump yet so he lost out of 40-80 points here In the 1,500, Derek went from running a 5:13 to 4:57, 16 seconds faster.”
Outside of the pentathlon, he was third in the entire state in the javelin, throwing 175 feet.
“All I can say is he dug deep, after a long day and went for it. I am so proud of him. In the javelin, Derek got a good throw in early and was sitting in second through most of the finals. Derek ended up finishing third place with a throw of 175'. He will be heading to Nationals (in Oregon this week) for this event and we can't wait to see what he does. UMass-Lowell is getting a good one,” said Wilson.
Sophomore Ryan Cuvier finished 8th in the high jump, clearing 6-2.
“He was very nervous prior to his first jump and missed at 5-10,” said Wilson. “He then went on to clear 5-10, 6-0 and 6-2, with no more misses. Since he hadn't cleared 6-2 I think he just got a little too jacked up and wasn't able to clear 6-4. He certainly has it in him and I can't wait to see how high he goes next year.”
Senior Justin Flynn started the meet off on the right foot, as he finished eighth in the entire state in the pole vault, clearing 13 feet.
“Justin cruised right to 13-feet but wasn't able to clear the next height. It has been so fun learning this event as I have watched Justin work hard with Ashley Colarusso and just keep improving his technique. He will be a hard guy to replace next year, but I was very proud of him for his eighth place finish. Similar to Cuvier, his height was fifth best in the event but he missed at a lower height than his competitors. Justin intends to pursue ROTC at UMass Lowell and I have no doubt he will be successful.”
Finally, in the 100-meters, senior Neftali Mercedes finished 14th in the entire state with a time of 11.31 seconds.
“It was an unbelievable season for Neftali. “NO ONE expected him to win MVC's, finish second at division meet and go on to compete at the All-State level. He worked hard, improved throughout the year and on his last high school meet, ran his fastest time ever at 11.31. Nefti just continued to get better all year. Finishing 14th at this meet was a great performance and the perfect way to end his season.”
Also, this past week the Merrimack Valley Conference announced that Tewksbury and Lawrence/Dracut will share the MVC Division 2 crown. It was originally thought that Tewksbury was second with one less win, but the same amount of losses.
