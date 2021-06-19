BILLERICA - While they still have some bigger goals ahead of them in the state tournament, the Shawsheen Tech Baseball team completed a big part of their season mission this past week, clinching their first league title since 2016 with a pair of wins over CAC opponents, defeating Northeast on the road by a score of 6-1 in nine innings on Thursday, and then routing Lowell Catholic by a score of 14-0 at home on Saturday.
With the two wins, the Rams finished their season with a 13-1 overall record, including an 11-1 mark in the CAC. The win over Northeast also avenged the Rams only loss of the season, a 1-0 defeat to the Golden Knights at home last Tuesday afternoon.
Thursday's game was another pitcher's duel for much of the day, with Shawsheen senior Chris Discicsio allowing just five hits through seven innings of work, before ceding to junior Shane Costello of Wilmington, who was equally brilliant over the last two innings. Meanwhile, Shawsheen was unable to get anything going on offense either, as for the second game in a row, Northeast pitching shut down the normally potent Rams offense.
That all changed in the top of the ninth, however when the Rams rallied for the win.
With the new federation rules, a team starts extra innings with a man on second base and one out. Neither team could get anything done in the eighth inning, but in the ninth, Ben Powell and Adam Kearns had back-to-back singles to give the Rams the lead. Ryan Santini walked and then Matt Hemenway and Mavrick Bourdeau followed with two more hits to cap the five-run rally.
"That was a thrilling game," Shawsheen coach Brian McCarthy said. "It was good to be a part of a tight game in extras at this point in the season. That can only help prepare us for post-season play."
In addition to the big ninth inning rally, the other big key to the Rams getting the win in extras was Costello's performance on the mound, as he set Northeast down in order in both the eighth and ninth inning.
"Shane was fantastic coming in to seal the deal. Chris started that day for us and was fantastic through seven. But his pitch count got to about 100, so we went to the bullpen," McCarthy said. " It is nice to be able to rely on guys for us to come in when the game is tight and after our starters have been solid all day."
McCarthy was impressed with the way his team bounced back from their first loss of the season on Tuesday to pull out a big win on Tuesday, as well as the rout of Lowell Catholic on Thursday, refusing to let the loss affect them in their next game against the same team.
" No one likes a loss, but if we can use it as a learning experience, then it's not the worst thing in the world heading into tourney time. We were able to learn from it, put it behind us, and then go out and get two more wins and win the league," McCarthy said. "It was a great job by our players staying focused and hungry. I am really proud of this group. They have been working hard since the snow melted and couldn’t wait to get out on the field. They come to practice every day with a purpose and work to get better.
"They are all team-first players. Many have shifted positions for the betterment of the team, and done things that make us better. They’ve really gelled and we seem to have a good thing going right now. It's been fun to be a part of it."
There was no drama for the Rams on Saturday, as they got off to a fast start and never looked back on their way to clinching the league title, led by a complete game one hitter from senior pitcher Ben Powell.
"We had all three phases of the game going, pitching, defense, and bats were swinging," McCarthy said. "We belted out 12 hits that day. It was great to see and a good feeling wrapping up our regular season that way."
One of the offensive leaders on the day for the Rams was sophomore Ryan Santini, who had two triples and three RBI to spark the Rams. McCarthy was happy to see Santini contribute to such a big win for the team.
"Ryan has been a swing player for us this year spending some time on varsity and some on JV. He’s done everything we’ve asked of him, and more," McCarthy said. "We want him to get work in as a pitcher, but there is no room in the rotation up on varsity, so he goes down and does a spot start here and there. Then, he’ll bounce back up to varsity and play a few games with us here as a role player.
"However, recently, he’s been pounding the ball and worked his way into a start after coming up big in the extra inning game at Northeast. So, he started against Lowell Catholic and came through for us in a big way. It is great to see players take advantage of their opportunities when they arise."
The Rams were also sparked on offense by Costello, who had two hits, three runs scored and two RBI as well as Adam Kearns, Owen Duggan and Mavrick Bourdeau, who added two hits each.
When McCarthy spoke to the Town Crier, he did not know who the Rams would be playing in the upcoming state tournament, with pairings set to be announced on Wednesday, but regardless of their opponent, he was proud of the work his team had done to earn their league title and their spot in the post season
"We did what we had to do and put ourselves in a good position to have a high seed and probably get a home game. That’s all that we can do for the moment," McCarthy said. "Now, we have to go out and keep practicing, and keep getting better until the brackets are released and we see who we draw. We are excited to get the opportunity."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.