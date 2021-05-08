TEWKSBURY – Two years ago, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' tennis program had a historical season, winning 13 matches, including the first ever home state tournament match.
Most of that team was returning for the 2020 season, but it got washed out due to the pandemic.
“Last year was heartbreaking for those kids. They had worked really hard. We have been living in (the pandemic) for so long, so it's hard to remember stuff, but we had already had our team meeting and then boom, the season was gone,” said head coach Mary MacDonald.
Now heading into the 2021 season, only two players have varsity experience, Ronni Trull and Jaime Burns and they have been selected as the team's co-captains. Last Thursday, the time of the interview with MacDonald, Trull, Burns and the rest of the roster were all playing one another, which determines the slots that the coach will put them in, once the season starts on Monday against the Academy of Notre Dame.
“We're going to finish the first round of our tryouts today, which is where I rank them,” said MacDonald. “Everyone plays everyone four games, so when you have twelve kids it takes forever, so we have been doing that and then I'll decide the top four or five and they will then play a full match against each other to decide who will be singles and who will be doubles, following the rules of the league.
“The girls have had captains' practices since January and that's very evident. I have been very impressed with the level of their play to this point. There's only one player on the roster who has never played tennis before, and everyone else I believe has been a regular participant at the captains' practices, so they started off better than what I was expecting. It's good that we are able to jump into this (shorter season) at a higher level, than usual.”
Trull was mixed in as a singles player during the 2019 season and Burns was part of a terrific doubles group, so this year they both will be in the mix for the top three singles positions.
“Jaime, Ronni, along with Euyhuong Phalla, Cinday Lai and a freshman Renuka Late are most likely doing to be battling it out for the singles positions,” said the coach. “Then I have some other newcomers who could potentially be doubles tandems with Darya Nehrabani, Julianna Ritchie, Natalie Nguyen, sisters Fiona and Cecilia Ho and also Ada Nicodemus have all competed really well so far.
“We haven't done a lot of doubles work yet, but I'm going to try to put together three doubles pairings and then hopefully rotate them (in the two spots) so they all gain some experience this season, but I first have to rank them after our pre-season matches are completed.”
Burns, Trull, Phalla and Lai are seniors, Nguyen, Ricci, Fiona Ho and Nicodemus are juniors, Karen Hennawy, a newcomer, and is one of the three sophomores with Cecilia Ho and Nehrabani, and then Late is a ninth grader. Those 13 will make up the varsity, while there's a handful of other girls who are hoping to play.
“One of the things that was talked about at the league meeting is that a lot of schools are not going to carry a JV team this year. I think you have to in order to keep your program going, but it's probably a numbers issue. I have a couple of kids who I think will get much better with some experience, so I think this will be a successful season for us,” said MacDonald.
One change this year is that April McDermott is no longer the assistant coach of the girls and boys team, and former assistant Abbie Culhane, has returned after holding the job about nine years ago.
“She's been great so far and is really good with the new players. We only have one freshman but we definitely have some kids who are slated more for the JV team than varsity, but this year if we end up with just twelve kids, a lot of them will get a chance to play,” said MacDonald.
Tewksbury opens the season with a home-and-home series on Monday and Tuesday with the Academy of Notre Dame as part of the 16-game schedule, which includes two matches each also with Haverhill, Billerica, Lowell, Methuen and Lawrence and one each with Andover, Chelmsford, Central Catholic and North Andover.
“This group has been fantastic,” said MacDonald. “They are all great kids, they work hard, they are happy to be here and they acknowledge that it's been a tough year. They all know and kids get it better than adults do, I think. These kids are just very respectful, they wear their masks, they stay apart from one another and I have been impressed with how mature they are. I think playing tennis is a good outlet for them.”
