TEWKSBURY — The first year of the two-year plan for the Tewksbury High girls’ volleyball team is well underway, with the young Redmen making strides through the ups and downs of each match.
The most recent week began with a rematch at Methuen High. The Rangers had won the first meeting, 3-1, but all four games were hotly contested, giving Tewksbury realistic expectations for the second time around.
The Redmen were in it to the bitter end, on that Wednesday, but they lost in the fifth set, 17-15, as Methuen completed the series sweep, 3-2.
“That was really awesome,” said Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi, of the improved effort and the increased level of competition put forth by her squad. “Like I said before, we are developing quickly, which is promising to see and exciting to see.”
In the practices between the two Methuen matches, the Redmen worked on strategy along with the continued development of their fundamentals. It paid off right away on that Wednesday as they were able to take that first set, putting them in position to be competitive the rest of the way.
The Rangers won the second and third games, but Tewksbury dug down deep to take the fourth and push the match to a decisive fifth set.
“We still have a lot to work on but we did a nice job in that game,” said Luppi, of the second matchup with Methuen. “The first time we played Methuen, we pushed a lot of our sets to the outside, which just makes it easier for the (opposing) defense. It was easier for Methuen to read because they could see we were going outside again, and they settled into our routine. The next time we played Methuen, we were mixing up where our sets were, we were going right, we were going outside, we were going middle, so we found a lot of success by doing that.”
After facing comparable opposition in their first three matches, the Redmen ran into a buzzsaw in Haverhill on Saturday morning. These teams have had some intense battles the last three years, but this time the Hillies remained the same but Tewksbury was still in the process of rebuilding. It did not go well as Haverhill won in straight sets.
“So we are making progress, and then we went to Haverhill and didn’t see all that progress, but that’s okay,” said Luppi. “We just struggled in serve receive and struggled offensively. We struggled everywhere and they (Hillies) are a really strong team, so the girls were hitting really hard and we seemed intimidated by that.”
What it has done, however, is provide a platform for the Redmen to build on during practice this week, leading up to the rematch, which took place on Wednesday.
“Neither Methuen nor Lowell really hit that hard, so it was somewhat of a wakeup call for my team,” said Luppi. “Yes, we are hanging in there and we are competitive, but there are some teams that are a lot better than us right now. Instead of withdrawing, you have to buckle up and get ready to work.”
It was also the first time Tewksbury really noticed the absence of graduated star, Alli Wild. Now they are figuring out new ways to succeed without, including some advantages.
“We’re still battling, figuring out spots,” said Luppi, on the making of the best Tewksbury lineup to date. “It’s nice not having an Alli Wild on the team who knows she is going to be on the outside, no matter what. There’s a lot of internal competition happening and I think that’s so important, especially for a young team, so I’m happy with that.”
The two matches this week saw the every day awesome play from Tewksbury’s star libero, a returning MVC All-Conference player as a freshman, as well as a new freshman who did well in her debut on Saturday.
“Carinna (Barron) always does a fabulous job in the back row, picks everything up, which is awesome,” said Luppi, on which players impressed her the most this week. “Whitney (Gigante), she’s a freshman, jumped in and played the third set against Haverhill. That was her first game and she did a really great job stepping in unexpectedly and having to play all-around. I was super-proud of her.”
So the match with the Hillies may not have lasted too long, but the Redmen seem to be getting a lot out of it.
“So in a way, it was a learning experience, so that was good,” said Luppi. “I’m hoping the next time we play them we’ll be able to bring some more intensity and be ready for them.”
The Redmen had their rematch with the Hillies on Wednesday at Tony Romano Court. The schedule for this weekend comes out on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.