METHUEN – Almost a year ago, the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op girls' hockey team throttled Longmeadow, 9-1 in the Division 1 state semi-final game, which put the Red Rangers into the state final for the second year in a row.
We all know what happened after that — but in case you don't, T/M defeated the No. 1 ranked and previously unbeaten Austin Prep squad, 2-1, in double-overtime in a truly epic contest.
On Wednesday night as this paper was hitting the streets, the No. 13 seed Red Rangers (10-4-6) hosted the No. 20 seed Longmeadow (8-6-4) in a Division 1 state preliminary round game which features a 32-team bracket.
After meeting in last year's playoffs, the two teams played in a non-league game back in late December with Longmeadow coming away with a 2-1 win. After that loss, the Red Rangers went on an incredible streak in January, going 7-0-2 before struggling a bit down the stretch here, going 2-3-2 in the month of February.
"We're all pumped," said goalie Kaia Hollingsworth of Methuen to the Lawrence Eagle Tribune. "There's a lot to prove, and so much on the line for us. No game is going to be easy, but I know that we're going to play to the best of our abilities to defend our title."
This will be Hollingsworth's last hurrah with the team — and she has been nothing short of sensational throughout her career, in particular last year's state championship run. She enters this season with a 1.75 GAA.
She hopes the team's offense can generate a lot of goals, and that group includes Jessica Driscoll (24-9-33), defenseman Brenna Greene (7-12-19), forwards Ryan Quinn (4-14-18) and Lydia Pendleton (7-6-13), as well as defenseman Maddie Sjostedt (2-9-11) and forward Riley Sheehan (4-6-10).
"We are feeling good and very happy for the fresh start that the tournament brings us. We feel ready to go," said Greene, also to the Tribune.
If the Red Rangers defeat Longmeadow, it'll get the winner of No. 4 Woburn (15-2-2) and No. 29 Cape Cod Furies (8-7-5). Tewksbury/Methuen last played Woburn at the TD Garden in March of 2018, losing 1-0, in the state final. Should the Red Rangers and Tanners meet up, it'll be back at Methuen High School and most likely on Saturday (check MIAA.net for up to date postings).
TRACK-AND-FIELD
Besides junior Makayla Paige shining with her All-State title in the 600-meters, two others competed as senior Zach LaLonde finished 9th in the 55-meter hurdles at 7.92 seconds and freshman Alex Arbogast was 22nd in the 55-meter dash at 6.84 seconds.
