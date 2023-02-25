TEWKSBURY – Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball coach Joel Mignault said it the best when he was asked to describe senior point guard Katrina Macdonald's play.
“She has been our MVP all year long. She's so valuable. Anyone who watches basketball and knows about our program, the stats don't necessarily say it every night, but you see it when she comes off the floor, things change for us,” he said after last Friday's 57-19 thumping over Lawrence at home, which also included the Senior Night festivities.
“I can just trust her so much. Her emotion never changes – she is stone cold. She's just such a competitor,” the coach added.
MacDonald's stats won't jump out at you. She has scored 11 points three times this year, has had a 12-point game and also had a 9-point, 9-rebound and 3 steal night in an earlier season loss to Chelmsford.
Her success is not so much when she pulls back a 15-foot jumper or a three-pointer, it’s more about what she does when the ball is in her hands. She's a strong ball handler and she runs the entire offense. Her passing his excellent, and on the other end, so is her defense. She's always asked to defend the other team's toughest player.
Earlier in the season she had the assignment of going up against North Andover's Hannah Martin, and did a terrific job, all while adding in 11 points from the offensive side.
“Being able to handle the ball no matter what defense that we see (is her best strength),” said Mignault. “I just know that if we can give her space, she can handle it. She can get by people and she can get to the hoop. Her shot has been so much better lately, which I've been glad to see because earlier in the season it was like 'hey, shoot the ball'. Now she's starting to get some confidence there too.”
Friday night, Tewksbury's entire team was hitting everything in sight. It seemed like every shot went in. The Redmen got off to a 20-3 first quarter lead and never looked back.
“We recently started to hit all of our shots during practices. We have been working really hard so it's good to see that finally pay off in games, so we kept it going,” Macdonald said. “The energy here tonight was great and much different than the other nights. When we start hitting our shots, it's an immediate confidence booster and we keep going.”
At the start of the season, it seemed like Macdonald — who can be a deadly outside shooter when she's on — was a bit reluctant to let her shots go.
“When I first started shooting, the shots weren't going in, but as soon as I started to pick it up, the confidence just built up so I kept shooting,” she said.
A year ago, Macdonald really came into her own and blossomed as the team's point guard. She helped the Redmen make it to the state tournament, including almost pulling off a big upset against Canton. Towards the end of the season, Macdonald's all-around game was clicking.
“I just thought of it as I need to do better (for this season). Last year I ended the season really well, so I wanted to keep pushing for this season and continue to get better,” she said. “I worked hard in practice, watched film as much as I could and found things in my game that I could do better.”
Currently, the Redmen are 9-10 on the season and will have a strong enough power ranking to make it to the state tournament once again. Just like the regular season going up against some of the state's best teams, Tewksbury will also be challenged in the playoffs with a handful of outstanding D2 teams.
“We started off on the slower side, but we picked it up and came together as a team. We just all want to make our season last longer. We just have put the 110 percent in every practice and every day if we want to keep the season going especially for the seniors. I know that I don't want the season to end so we just have to keep going,” she said.
Whenever the season does come to an end, Macdonald said it'll be it for her as a basketball player as well. She is planning on going to either Endicott or Wentworth to study either Interior Architecture or Interior Design. She said maybe she would play club basketball.
Before Friday's win, and her final last regular season home game, the senior night festivities took place and Katrina walked out to center court with her parents and three sisters, Kassidy, Kaitlyn and Krissy.
“The three of them are my built in best friends. I'm always with them. We just always push each other to be better,” she said.
