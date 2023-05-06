TEWKSBURY – Currently ranked No. 40 in the most recent MIAA Power Rankings, the Tewksbury High School girls lacrosse team is motivated to climb the ladder following a recent 0-3 stretch of games.
“Playoffs this season is definitely within our grasp, so in the games where we are more dominant (we need) to make sure we get that ten-point differential and keep our game clean,” said Redmen head coach Erin Murphy. “Against some of these tough teams we need to make sure that even though we know they’re strong to give it our all. Our performances in those games do matter, even if it is a loss.”
Last Wednesday, the Redmen dropped a 12-11 heartbreaker to North Reading.
“North Reading came out strong,” said Murphy. “They clearly had a draw specialist, so they were winning a lot of the draws which was allowing them to gain possession and work an offense.”
However, Tewksbury was able to shift the momentum in the second half of the game, climbing out to a 10-7 lead midway through the second half.
Jamie Constantino led the Redmen offensive charge with four goals, followed by Emily Picher (three goals), Riley Sheehan (two goals), Kat Schille (one goal), and Julia Moura (one goal).
However, North Reading responded with a momentum swing of their own, potting five unanswered goals in the final 12 minutes of play.
“Unfortunately it shifted back,” said Murphy. “They had a really tall girl on the circle so she was able to get a lot of them and we lost that (will to win) at the end where we wanted to get the ball off the draw, and they didn’t.”
Despite the loss, Murphy saw her team adapt on offense due to North Reading electing to take Constantino out of the play for the majority of the game.
“One of the problems we had was Jamie was being face guarded for the majority of the game, so we had to figure out another way to run an offense,” said the coach. “She was still able to score four goals, which is great. We had her setting picks, and doing other things which was good for our offense, to force us to do other things (instead) of relying on some of our top goal scorers to make those plays. It was great to see goals from Riley, Kat, and Julia.”
In the end, Murphy realizes that in order for a postseason push to be a possibility, her squad needs to perform better in crunch time.
“One thing I said to the team is we just need to complete the game,” said Murphy. “We have Methuen on Friday, and I know in past games we’ve been neck and neck with them and then we come to a point where either we’re exhausted mentally or physically and we let them take it away, which is what happened today. We need to play fifty solid minutes.”
Two days later, the Redmen put forth a valiant effort against Methuen, but ultimately fell by a score of 20-9 despite trailing just 9-7 at half.
“We were right with them, and this is how it’s been when we’ve played Methuen in the past,” said Murphy. “We’ve been close with them and then we get to a point where they take it away.”
Unfortunately for Tewksbury, Murphy’s group was faced with strict officiating out of the gate, causing Methuen to capitalize on player-up situations.
“We’ve had good officiating this season but I was not very thrilled with the calls this game. We got four yellow cards before they got one. The score did not reflect the difference of talent there, we are not an eleven goal difference team,” said Murphy.
However, Murphy knows that her team needs to improve on being able to adjust to the various refereeing styles from game to game. In the end, Tewksbury confronted a 13-minute span in which they were down a player in the second half.
“I did tell them if you have an official who's calling a game a certain way, you have to adjust the way that you’re playing,” she said. “That particular official was calling most contact, so we needed to stop checking sooner to avoid that. Once we were man-down for thirteen minutes it was just survival at that point.”
The Redmen did see solid offensive contributions from Picher (three goals) and Schille (two goals), while Constantino, Sheehan, Ava Nordbruch, and Addy Tanguay all had one tally each.
In between the pipes, Nikole Gosse went the distance, stopping a total of 15 Methuen shots.
On Tuesday, the Redmen couldn’t escape the loss column, falling 17-2 to powerhouse Central Catholic.
“They are a super strong program, so it was tough to not really be able to hang with them today,” said Murphy following the loss.
However, between the seven losses her team has played through this season, Murphy is proud of her overall team defense. On Tuesday, Gosse (six saves) and Lydia Barnes (five saves) split time in goal while also seeing contributions from members of the defensive unit.
“My goalies both had great games so that was great that we were able to shut down their offense a little bit and even though we’ve had some high scoring games, my defense has been fairly consistent this season,” said Murphy.
“We’ve had great defense from senior Abby Mahoney, she has been quite the force,” she continued. “Sarah Doherty has been really consistent this year, so it’s been nice to see. My defense is doing a good job despite some of these tougher games.”
Constantino and Picher were the Redmen goal scorers in the loss.
The Redmen hosted Medford on Wednesday, but the results were not known as of presstime. They then travel to Haverhill on Friday before returning home against North Andover on Tuesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
With the postseason edging closer and closer, playoffs is something Tewksbury High School boys lacrosse coach Anthony Pontes has had his eyes set on since he took over at the helm. Currently ranked No. 34 in the second edition of the MIAA spring Power Rankings, the Redmen are two spots away from turning that dream into a reality.
However, it’s not how the team is measuring their success.
“Before the season, we put playoff expectations on them,” said Pontes. “We haven’t really brought up playoffs again since then, but we still have a path to six wins. I still see a way where we can at least get five and improve on last year.”
After compiling two more games into the loss column, Pontes and his group are still clinging onto hope.
On Friday, the Redmen traveled to Methuen where they fell by a score of 12-3.
“Defensively, we made a few mistakes,” said Pontes. “We got caught ball watching a few times (and) we weren’t aware of cutters. There were some times where I was calling out the play and Methuen was still able to score off it. They didn’t run the play again but they were still able to score.”
In between the pipes, Skylar Schieding has continued his dominant season, notching another 18 saves in the effort. Tyler Barnes scored two goals while freshman Cam Guendner added a score.
“Offensively, we weren’t awful, we had some good looks,” said Pontes. “We missed the net but we’re still pretty stagnant.”
Still battling injuries and starters missing time, Pontes has decided to take the glass half-full perspective on what that means for the future of the program.
“We all know that we have a lot of sophomores and freshmen and juniors starting,” said the coach. “On offense we aren’t losing anyone next year so the group we have now is the group we have to get used to and develop that chemistry.
“Ryan Callahan, he’s really coming along (and) Lincoln Crane,” added the coach. “It’s really good that all these younger kids are getting a good amount of playing time because they are getting a lot of varsity reps and they’ll be ready for the next few years coming up.”
The Redmen then hosted Central on Tuesday, losing by a score of 15-2 against the strong program.
However, Pontes can’t remember the last time he’s seen his group come out with so much intensity.
“We started off really strong with energy I’ve never seen before the past few years,” he admitted. “It was fast paced, back and forth, good possessions where everyone is moving the ball. Everything seemed so much faster, and then we got back into our normal pace once we got down 4-1.”
Schieding was again dominant in net, adding seventeen saves to his exponentially growing season total.
“Skylar did Skylar things, he had seventeen saves,” said Pontes. “Their coach was even complementary of Skylar so that’s not something you usually get every day where the other coach is complementing your goalie.”
The Redmen also took another positive from Mario Simeone scoring his first career varsity goal on a fast break in the opening quarter. Guendner collected Tewksbury’s second tally.
“We played well defensively, we were just on defense for seventy-five percent of the game so they’re bound to score a lot of goals,” added Pontes.
With Haverhill on the clock for Pontes and his team, the Redmen fully understand the playoff implications at stake on Friday.
“We’re going to be very motivated for Haverhill,” said the coach. “We lost in overtime to them, so I don’t think I should need a big pregame speech or anything. You lose in overtime to a team, you're going to remember that the next time you face them. We’ll be ready to play come Friday.”
The Redmen host Haverhill on Friday night and Medford on Sunday morning before traveling to North Andover on Tuesday.
