NEWBURYPORT — Since 1983, the Bay State Summer Baseball League has brought together some of the best young players in the state for one of the premier all-star youth summer leagues in Massachusetts. But until this season, a team from Tewksbury had never competed in the tournament. That all changed this year, however, as the Tewksbury 9U All-Stars made their way into the tournament, and made sure to make a great first impression for their town. The 9U All-Stars had a great tournament over the past couple of weeks in the tournament’s first round, and wrapped things with another strong performance this weekend to advance to next week’s second round, keeping alive their hopes for a state championship
Tewksbury went 5-1 during the regular season under the direction of manager Brian Schofield, before winning their semifinal matchup in a 5-4 thriller over Chelmsford on Saturday, followed by a 6-0 defeat to Newburyport on Sunday, allowing Tewksbury to take home the Silver Trophy for the ‘D Division.
Tewksbury had rolled into their semifinal matchup with Chelmsford on Saturday, winning five of their six regular season games, outscoring their opponents 58-11 in their five victories. But Saturday was a different story, as Tewksbury was put to the test by a talented Chelmsford team. And they responded well to that challenge, pulling out a 5-4 nail biter, coming from behind to earn the win.
Tewksbury actually had a 3-0 lead early on after scoring twice in the second inning and once more in the third, but four runs by Chelmsford in the bottom of the third had them looking up at their opponents when they came to the plate in the top of the fifth, facing a 4-3 deficit.
A pair of walks, one to Jason Malone, and one to Arthur Bernier, put runners at first and second with nobody out. A passed ball moved the runners up to second and third and then with one out, and RBI groundout by Joseph Zappulla scored Malone to tie the game, with Bernier moving up to third. Shortly thereafter Bernier would score what would prove to be the winning run, coming in to score on a wild pitch.
Having helped out offensively, Malone then got the job done on the mound as well, coming on to pitch the bottom of the fourth inning retiring the next six batters he faced to preserve the lead for Tewksbury. Gennaro Parziale then came on to work the bottom of the sixth, working around a leadoff single to strike out the side and advance Tewksbury into Sunday’s championship game.
Tewksbury had jumped on top early in this one, scoring twice in the second inning with the first run coming in on an RBI single by Jack Schofield to drive in Parziale who had singled and stolen second to start the inning. Schofield then came in to score on an RBI single by Noah Martins. Tewksbury would add a third run in the top of the third when Parziale hit into a fielder’s choice, driving in Grady Glaycomb to make the score 3-0 at the time.
There weren’t as many highlights for Tewksbury in Sunday’s finals matchup, as they were shut down by a powerful Newburyport squad, suffering a 6-0 loss, while being limited to two hits in the game, one by Parziale and one by Cam Estabrook.
Tewksbury was actually in the game most of the way, with Parziale doing a fine job on the mound, allowing only two runs through the first four innings before Newburyport finally got to him in the fifth inning, scoring four runs to break the game open. Parziale struck out nine batters in the game.
Tewksbury, had to settle or the Silver Trophy, but with their excellent performance, they now advance to the second round of the tournament where they will face a yet to be determined opponent next week. If they are able to advance once again, they will move on to the end of summer Tournament of Champions where the top eight teams compete for the state championship.
