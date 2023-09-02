Earlier this summer, a team that included several girls from Tewksbury, the Pink Tigers, took first place at the New England Revolution 4v4 Cup at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
Tewksbury girls on the team included Lila Chambers, Laila McFadden and Cordelia Zwirek.
Laila McFadden was joined by long-time friend and Club soccer teammate Cordelia Zwirek. Also on the team from Tewksbury is Lila Chambers who played town soccer with Laila and Cordelia.
McFadden and Zwirek have been playing together since U8 town soccer and play together for SFC Club Soccer, both appearing in the State Cup as finalists in back-to-back seasons.
Chambers plays for FC Stars Club including their NPL team and was one of the top scorers.
Also playing from the SFC club soccer team were Mica Niles (08), Amelia Holmes (08) and Seneca Ayares (09) and Maile Sirios (08).
The girls plan to return next summer with the same team to defend the championship.
This month, an all-Tewksbury team will be playing in the U14 division at Gillette.
McFadden will be joined by Maya Paquette (08), Nichole Baron (08), Lyla Chapman (08), Molly Witts (09), Madison Condon (08) and Sophia Nazzaro (08).
Krissy Naughton-Chapman will be coaching, assisted by Stephanie Baron.
