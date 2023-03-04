METHUEN – All season long, the Tewksbury/Methuen girls’ hockey team has been working on improving their power play.
Last Wednesday night, that special teams unit not only worked the man-advantage to perfection, but the passing, the shot from the point and the mis-direction tip in front, was just how it’s drawn up on the chalkboard every time.
With 3:28 left in overtime of a scoreless game the Red Rangers went on the power play. Seconds later, senior winger Kat Schille had the puck on the left hand boards. She sent it back to defenseman Lyla Chapman at the left point, who quickly sent the puck over to the right point to her partner MJ Petisce. With some room to move in, the Methuen High sophomore took a few strides in, unleashed a wrist shot which was perfectly tipped in front by Samantha Ryan. The puck landed in the back of the net, giving the Red Rangers the 1-0 win as well as the championship title of the second annual Brianna McCarthy Memorial Tournament over a very good Longmeadow team
The win also ended the Red Rangers' regular season with an overall record of 12-5-3, while Longmeadow fell to 9-6-3 overall.
“Finally, we get one on the power play,” said a thrilled Dave O'Hearn, the Red Rangers' longtime assistant coach and this year's interim head coach.
The Red Rangers dominated the overtime period, holding a 4-0 shot advantage, which included great scoring bids by Chapman from the point, followed by senior captain Riley Sheehan, who was tripped up on a partial breakaway, which eventually led to the Longmeadow penalty and Ryan's game winner.
“They (Longmeadow) are a solid team and they move the puck very well. We match-up with each other in the power rankings. I think we were a little tentative in the beginning. We weren’t as strong as we could have been,” said O'Hearn. “As the game went on, we started to play a little bit better and started to pick it up.
“We started showing some grit that we were lacking in the beginning in the first period and that showed as they dominated us in shots. Things started to turn around in the second period.”
Longmeadow dominated play in the first period holding a 9-4 shot advantage. The Red Rangers killed off two penalties during the second half of the stanza. In the second period, the Red Rangers' offense started to click a bit and held an 8-6 shot advantage.
In the third, Sheehan was denied on a good bid at the side of the net, and that was followed by Tewksbury/Methuen goalie Taylor Bruno, who made three terrific saves in a row, including a blast from the point on the last one.
Seconds later, she followed up with a big right pad save off the stick of Camryn Scanlon. Those saves kept the scoreless and Bruno watched and celebrated with her teammates after the overtime tally.
“In overtime, our forwards did a great job with our forecheck and they also did a great job on our penalty kill (throughout the game) as well,” said O'Hearn. “We put girls out there who could match their speed. We did a good job of having sticks down, and blocking some shots which seemed to frustrate them a little bit.”
Bruno posted the shut out making all 29 saves, and she also played two shut out periods in the first round win over Matignon, which all led her to be named the Tournament MVP.
Also head coach Sarah Doucette returned to the bench after being out on paternity leave.
