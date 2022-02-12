BILLERICA – Both the Boys and Girls Swim teams for Shawsheen Tech had impressive streaks on the line when they took to the pool at Shawsheen for the Massachusetts State Vocational championship meet last Thursday afternoon. The boys entered the meet having won four consecutive vocational titles, while the girls came in having won an almost unthinkable 14 in a row.
As it turned out, only one of the teams was able to keep their streak alive, with the boys rolling to a dominant victory, easily outdistancing their competitors to pick up their fifth straight title, while the girls fell just short, finishing in second place to Blue Hills Regional to put an end to their incredible streak.
The boys team put up an incredible 361 points on their way to the victory, easily outdistancing their nearest competitor, Lynn Tech, who finished with 194 points. Minuteman was third with 169, while Northeast was fourth with 140.5.
“The boys, I think are sick of hearing about how much better the girls always are in swimming,” Shawsheen coach Rick Menard joked, before adding “We all know girls are always just better in general.
“So, they have been hammering away at their own streak. What started off as a small little run is starting to blow up into something serious! They took their small team with an impressive influx of freshman and grabbed an impressive victory.”
The Rams dominated the competition throughout the day, earning several first place finishes, including taking first place in all three relay events.
Several local swimmers helped lead the Rams to the victory, led by sophomore Jared Krueger of Tewksbury and senior Kevin Stevens of Wilmington. Krueger was part of two first place relay teams for the Rams, helping them take the top spot in the 200-yard medley relay as well as the 200-yard freestyle relay. Krueger also earned a third place finish in the 100-butterfly in a time of 1:16.40 as well as a fourth place finish in the 200 individual medley in 2:43.73.
Stevens meanwhile, was also part of the 200-medley relay team along with Krueger, junior Anthony Bastianelli and senior Aidan Singh, taking the top spot in a time of 2:03.61. Stevens also had a fine individual day, taking second in the 100-breaststroke in a time of 1:20.29 and fourth in the 200-freestyle in 2:33.79.
Singh may have had the best day of all for the Rams, earning two individual first place finishes, as well as being part of two first place relay finishes. Singh was part of the aforementioned 200-medley relay as well as the 400-freestyle relay. In the 400-relay, he joined juniors Daniel Penney and Nathan Barnes, along with Bastianelli to take first in 4:02.57.
Singh also took the top spot in the 100-backstroke in 1:09.04, as well as in the 500 freestyle in 5:29.57.
Several other Rams also performed well on their way to the dominant victory, with freshman Eliot Hong taking a first place finish in the 100-butterfly in a time of 1:08.78 and a third place finish in the 200 individual medley 2:40.42, while also being part of the first place 200-freestyle relay team along with Krueger, Penney and Barnes.
Bastianelli meanwhile, was second in the 200-freestyle in a time of 2:22.40 and third in the 100-backstroke in 1:13.17, while Barnes took home first place honors in the 100 freestyle in a time of 59.24 and finished second in the 50-freestyle in 26.94.
Penney added a second place finish in the 100-freestyle to his impressive day on the relay teams, while senior John Zembeck earned a fourth place finish in the 100-butterfly in a time of 1:22.12.
