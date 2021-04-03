DRACUT – Led by terrific performances by seniors Derek Munroe and Zach Connolly, who both competed and placed in three events each, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' track team made quick work of Dracut last Wednesday, winning the Fall-2 season opening meet by a score of 61-26, held at the new facility at DHS.
Munroe compiled 15 points on his own as he was a triple-winner, taking the long jump (20-4), shot put (42-1) and 55-meter hurdles (8.1). Connolly put up 9.25 points as he won the mile at 4:59.7, was second in the 600 (1:35.7) and was part of the winning 4x400 relay team along with Drew Rennell, Justin Flynn and Jack Rennell.
“That 4x400 relay team had the entire program, both the boys and girls teams, getting loud and cheering,” said first-year head coach Nick Parsons, who enjoyed his first victory as a head coach. “Drew and Jack are both freshmen, and they took advantage of the opportunity to compete as the lead off and anchor legs. Jack got the baton with a 20-meter lead, which the Dracut runner made up by the halfway point of the race.
“I have to give credit to Jack. He maintained his composure, ran efficiently, and he maintained his pace through the last straight away while the Dracut runner couldn't. That was an awesome moment and a great way to close out the meet.”
Besides the combined 25.25 points by Munroe and Connolly, a third athlete placed in multiple events as Trevor Trodden took a pair of third places in the long jump (18-1.50) and 55-meter dash (6.7).
“Zach pulled off an impressive triple, placing first in the mile, second in the 600 meters, and ran a leg on the first place 4x400 relay. His speciality event is the two mile, so for him to score in three of his weaker events is a good indicator that this will be a breakout season for him.
“Also impressive was Trevor’s second place finish in the 55 dash, long jump, and leg on the winning 4x200 relay. Trevor is a quiet, modest, hardworking athlete, and while he didn’t win an individual event, his contribution to the team score was huge.
“Given that our roster is smaller than usual, it’s great to see guys like Zach and Trevor step up, keep their focus, and stay competitive over the entire three hour meet.”
The other first places came from Alex Arbogast in the 55-meter dash (6.5), Ryan Cuvier in the 300 (38.5), Alek Cranston in the 1,000 (3:07.2) and the 4x200 relay team of Trevor Trodden, Hugo Melos dos Santos, Elijah Achonolu, and Alex Arbogast with a combined time of 1:36.7.
Second places came from Conor Moynihan in the shot put (38-9), Nick Alvarado in the mile (5:20.9) and Tristan Leslie in the 1,000 (3:09.0), and then thirds came from Dom Vallway in the 55-meter hurdles (10.4) and Julian Quintal in the 600 (1:36.3).
“It was great to see Alek and Tristan break out in the (1,000) and get those (combined eight) points for the team,” said Parsons. “Ryan Couvier is a newcomer to the team and he won the 300-meters. He brings a lot of energy to the team and made that race exciting today.”
Tewksbury faced Chelmsford on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will have another meet on Saturday against Lawrence, at home, beginning at 10:00 am.
