BILLERICA — Not since 2012 has Billerica defeated Tewksbury in football. In fact the last four meetings — twice last year including the playoff victory — the Redmen have won pretty convincingly each time with scores of 35-14, 35-6, 27-6 and 20-7. The teams didn't play each other from 2013 through 2015, thus Billerica last won seven years ago by a slim 34-26 margin.
This past Friday, on a cold, raw, rainy night, it appeared as if Billerica would finally end that streak, leading 14-7 at halftime with Tewksbury not playing its best football through the first 24 minutes.
But that all changed in the game's final 12 minutes. The Redmen scored four unanswered touchdowns and went on to defeat the Indians, 32-14, to push the team's record to 4-1 overall, which puts the team third in Division 3 North based on the MIAA's Power Ranking System, while ranked No. 11 in the latest Boston Herald Sweet 16 Eastern Mass Poll.
Tewksbury – playing without all-scholastic two-way player Shane Aylward, who was injured the week before in the win over North Andover – started the comeback behind a perfectly executed flee-flicker coming on second-and-nine from the Tewksbury 34 yard line, just four plays before the third quarter ended. The throw from QB Ryne Rametta landed in the arms of senior captain Tyler Keough – who was one of many heroes in the game – for a 48-yard gain.
"We knew that we needed the momentum because we were down a little bit," said Keough. "We just went out there and I knew that I needed to make a play and I just did it."
Six plays later, Rametta pushed off tackle for a 1-yard TD run, his first of his varsity career. The important PAT kick was blocked and Billerica still had the lead at 14-13.
"That (flee-flicker) play is what got us the momentum back," said Tewksbury head coach Brian Aylward. "We always talk about how good teams have to fight like dogs to get momentum back when you don't have it and once we had it, you have to fight even harder to keep it. That's a good (Billerica) team and they have a lot of weapons. They can score quickly and we didn't want them to get back in it.
"Our guys just buckled down on defense with all kinds of different guys making plays and they all did what they needed to do to get the job done. I’m proud of them. We are a little bit banged up. Shane (Aylward) has been a good player for us and has done some good things for us. We knew that we probably wouldn’t have him so we had to go with the guys that we got and that’s what is so special and impressive about this one."
Before that drive, Billerica's talented QB Nolan Houlihan was enjoying a big game. At the half, he had already thrown for 199 yards, which included a short dump off pass over the middle which went for a 98-yard touchdown to Colby Cyrus (7 catches, 154 yards) before finding Nick Gualtieri open for a 9-yard TD catch, also coming in the second quarter.
But in the second half, Houlihan was just 3-of-18 for 15 yards and those multiple incomplete/dropped passes, allowed the clock to stop and Tewksbury's offense back on the field to work some magic.
After Rametta's touchdown, Billerica went three-and-out and punted on fourth down. With Shane Aylward out, Keough set up for the return.
"I don’t think I have ever been back there before for a punt return in my life," said Keough. "I just went back there and knew that I needed to make another big play. I just caught the ball and I saw that I had some nice blocks in front of me, so I just took the ball pretty deep."
Deep he went – for 54 yards, returning the ball to the Billerica 22 yard line. Two plays later, Rametta found a wide open Fleming in the flat area and he went in for a 20-yard TD, his first of his career. The pass conversion failed and Tewksbury suddenly had a 19-14 lead with 8:16 remaining in the game.
"After that flee-flicker, Tyler (Keough) backed it up with that big punt return," said Coach Aylward. "He had some real big plays for us tonight. He’s been a good captain. He’s not the biggest guy but that’s how we groom them here in Tewksbury, we have to go with what we got and he’s tough as nails. He has a big heart and he just kept fighting to lead our guys."
Just three plays after finding the end zone, Fleming almost found it again. On third-and-ten from the Billerica 19, he intercepted a Houlihan pass on the 40 yard line and returned it to the 4, before being dragged down.
On the next play, junior back Kalu Olu took the ball in for the touchdown. Again the pass conversion failed and now the Redmen had a 25-14 lead with 7:35 to go, scoring two touchdowns in 41 seconds and three touchdowns in 3:19.
Billerica followed with a strange drive – the Indians managed a first down despite six straight incomplete passes. The first down came on a roughing the passer penalty on third-and-ten, but that followed with four straight incompletes, giving Tewksbury the ball back.
From the Billerica 45, the Redmen put together a 10-play, 55-yard drive which was finished by a 5-yard TD run by Kyle Darrigo, his second of the day. He finished with a strong performance of 97 rushing yards as well as a 54-yard TD reception coming in the second quarter.
Billerica actually outgained Tewksbury with total yards of 337-291, but 98 came on that one play. Statistics though don't show up in the win column.
"We talked at halftime about how we needed to get the momentum back," said Keough. "We just fought and that’s all I can say is we just fought. They are a good team and a good rival, so it’s always fun playing them."
All in all, Tewksbury came away with the win, despite dealing with some injuries and the sloppy conditions.
"The conditions were the same for both teams," said Aylward. "I thought they made some impressive plays in the conditions and I also thought that we made some big plays with the conditions as the way they were. They are a good program and they will continue to fight (the rest of the season). We could see them again in the playoffs. It happened last year and it could happen again. Hopefully it doesn’t."
This Saturday afternoon, Tewksbury will host Chelmsford (1-4) for a 1:30 matinee contest. The Lions came up short of beating North Andover this past week, falling 22-20. Before that, the Lions were defeated by Acton-Boxboro (34-15), Dracut (32-9) and Lowell (43-7), but did defeat Haverhill (21-9) in week two.
