PROVIDENCE, RI — In just his first full season of high school wrestling, Paxton Green has made his mark. After competing in the New-England's this past weekend, Green caps off a post-season that included a second place finish at the Division 3 North Sectionals, a second place finish at the Division 3 state meet, as well as third place finish at All-States.
Green was able to earn four wins in the 195-pound weight class at New-England's last weekend, coming up one match shy of placing.
“I wasn’t out-toughed and I wasn’t out-strengthed, I just got stuck twice,” said Green of his weekend. “Obviously I’m bummed I got (pinned) twice but when it comes to how I wrestled, I wasn’t scared of anybody I went up against. I was happy to wrestle anybody and it was a good experience.”
Green’s tournament led off with a win, pinning Malachi Fowler of Windham CT at 1:55 before being sent to the consolation bracket when he was pinned at 3:05 to the eventual New-England champion Brendan Gilchrist of Norwalk.
“I was in the lead with the kid who won the whole thing, but I went for a shot and I hesitated, which ended up with me getting (pinned),” said Green.
Redmen head coach Steve Kasprzak witnessed Green give Gilchrist his biggest test of the tournament.
“He gave that kid the biggest scare of the weekend,” said Kasprzak. “In all that kids’ matches, Paxton hung in there with him toe to toe and was able to execute some stuff. He wasn’t that far off from that kid. The gap between the New-England champ and Paxton is not that big.”
From there, Green went on to win three matches in a row. He pinned Elijah Josey of Portsmouth at 2:21, Canton Hill of Sanford at 1:18, and Joshua emmitt Nossaman of Plymouth at 0:29. Green was one match short of placing, getting pinned by Michael Toppan of Gloucester at 2:26 in this final match of the tournament.
All post-season, Green never looked ahead to earning hardware and winning titles. Instead, he focused on one match at a time.
“I didn’t even go into any of these tournaments with the mindset of trying to win some kind of title,” said Green. “I went into it with here’s a guy in front of me and I got to beat him.”
As Green strung together an impressive 4-2 performance in a competitive field of the region’s best wrestlers, Kasprzak is proud of how far Green has came.
“To win four matches in the New-Englands and get that far is a pretty good feat in itself,” said Kasprzak. “Ultimately he fell one match short but he put all of New England on notice. It was the best he’s wrestled all year long. He looked like a totally different kid this weekend.”
After missing the majority of his sophomore season due to the COVID season as well as injuries, Green’s season was his first full season on the mat. When Green sets his eyes to next season, he knows how important the technique of wrestling is.
“Definitely becoming more seasoned in the sport,” said Green of what he needs to improve on. “This year was my first real year that I really got to wrestle and the biggest thing is just wrestling experience. I went into those (matches with the mindset of) there’s a guy in front of me and I got to beat him. He’s my weight and I got to be able to beat him, but I didn’t go into it with a wrestler’s mindset. I got to learn to be a wrestler for next year.”
Following an undefeated season in dual meet matches this season, Green has his goals set much bigger for his senior season.
“(I want to) go through the whole season undefeated and undefeated all through (the postseason) all the way to first place in New-Englands,” he said with confidence.
After seeing Green progress throughout the winter wrestling season, Kasprzak doesn’t think his goals are too out of the question.
“Something clicked for him, I think he’s really started to figure out the wrestling side of it,” said Kasprzak. “He’s not going to shock anybody next year, but as great as his season was this year, there’s going to be a much brighter future for Paxton moving forward.
“When he figures it out and puts it all together, I don’t think there’s a kid out there that can match his athleticism strength wise and intelligence wise,” he said. “When he puts his intelligence, his strength, and his athleticism all together, he’s going to be virtually unstoppable.”
