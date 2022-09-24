TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season, Friday against c, but the Redmen bounced back on Monday with an easy, 3-0 win over Dracut at Romano Court.
Tewksbury is now 3-1 on the season with a big match coming up on Wednesday against Billerica. The Redmen split their two games with the Indians, last year.
Monday figured to be a good day to get back on track, as the Middies have struggled in volleyball in recent seasons.
In fact, Tewksbury only served three times while taking the first set against Dracut, 25-4. Jennie Lester served for eight straight points. Ava Fernandes had a service run of ten points, and Tori Rowe served the last five points as the Redmen took a 1-0 lead.
"We talked a lot about being consistent and making our serves in, which is good," said Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi. "I was happy to see that."
Carrina Barron and McKayla Conley stood out for Tewksbury in terms of scoring points. Barron at outside hitter and Conley at middle blocker and right side hitter.
Coach Allie Luppi began working in her bench players in the second game, and Dracut was able to score some more points, but the Middlies still did not pose a threat on the Redmen. Tewksbury eventually won the second, 25-11.
The third game was a lot of players who do not normally get a lot of time on the court for the Redmen, getting a lot of playing time. Ava Nordbruch, Maddy Montejo, Charlotte Morris, Julie Moura and Chloe Burns helped close out the match, 25-18.
"I'm super excited because this was the first time I was able to get everyone in," said Luppi. "That always feels good as a coach when that happens. Girls who don't usually get a lot of playing time got a lot of playing time, and they showed that they absolutely can step on the court and fill in."
Kiley Kennedy had 19 assists, and backup setter Julia Moura had four assists. Barron had eight kills and Conley five kills, and Rowe had four kills
"My big takeaway from this game was we got more game experience for some of my underclassmen that don't typically get that playing time," said Luppi.
Friday's loss to Methuen featured close games all the way through, with the Rangers winning in four sets, 25-19, 22-25, 29-27, 25-20.
"I hope the girls take that loss and remember how it felt losing, and to not let it happen again this season," said Luppi, who was not able to be on hand for that match. "They just made some errors at crucial times and there was some lack of communication in the back row, which left balls falling in the middle of the court. When you're on defense, those balls are anybody's, and there was some struggling with serve receive. They (Rangers) have some good servers."
The most crucial game was the third, where the Redmen had ample opportunity to take a 2-1 lead in sets, but just couldn't string together points at the end.
Kiley Kennedy had a fine all-around game with 38 assists and 11 digs. Carrina Barron was in all-league form with 18 kills and 13 digs. Vanessa Green had 12 kills, Ava Fernandes had nine digs, and McKayla Conley had three blocks.
Tewksbury defeated North Andover, Wednesday night, in four sets, 25-19, 27-29, 25-22, 25-18. "It was a great battle, all game long, with lots of long rallies," said Redmen coach Allie Luppi. "Both teams were clearly tired, and the heat certainly didn't help, but Tewksbury was able to stay controlled and keep the rallies going. This allowed us to capitalize on North Andover's errors."
Carinna Barron set the tone once again with another of her amazing matches. Barron is now the top outside hitter and she had 12 kills to go along with six service aces. Her defense was equally sharp with 15 digs.
Senior setter Kiley Kennedy had 30 assists, senior outside hitter Vanessa Green had 11 kills, and junior libero Ava Fernandes had 14 digs..
The Redmen will not be as busy this week, although Wednesday's match at home against Billerica will be a big one. Monday, Tewksbury visits Lowell. The Red Raiders graduated all but four players from last year's roster, so this could be another opportunity for Luppi to give her underclassmen more playing time.
