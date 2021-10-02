TEWKSBURY – The day after beating Wilmington in the Thanksgiving Day game back in 2019, Brian Aylward, the coaching staff, the entire team and many volunteers, had to clean out everything from the old James Brooks Field House. That took a long time between lugging out lockers, weights and other equipment, but it also gave time for Aylward especially to reflect on that a building that he spent so much time in for the past 20 years.
“In 2000, after ten or twenty years of discussion of renovating that Field House, we ended up getting around two hundred volunteers and we got thousands of dollars worth of materials and donations, which was all primarily from former players and supporters of the program. We built that ourselves throughout that whole summer from Memorial Day to the day of the Everett game,” he said. “The last spray on the lockers was the night before the Everett game.”
Before everything was taken out of the Field House and the bulldozers tore it down, he said it was a tough pill for him to swallow thinking about the Field House turning into a pile of dirt.
“Once the discussion started about putting the new field on (the old Doucette Stadium) my biggest concern was what do we tell those volunteers who put together that Field House as twenty years later, we're knocking it down,” he said.
It did get knocked down but replaced with a complete first class, state-of-the-art 7.7 million dollar complex (combined field and field house), which debuted earlier this month when the current varsity football team took on Danvers in the season opener. Before taking the field on that warm Saturday afternoon, Aylward and his team walked through 'program history' and a piece of that old Brooks Field House.
“These are from the original Field House,” said Aylward, as he was touching the rocks on the left wall of the entrance into the stadium. “So in 1935, some farmer was lifting this rock and putting it onto that building and this is not New England Brickface, this is a full rock. These guys (from Consigli Construction Company, who built the complex) had to cut them to make it on here. This is my favorite part of the whole thing, for me. Our kids are going to walk through this way and they are walking through (TMHS Football) history every single time they get out on this field. This is just awesome. This is just such a good reminder for all of us.”
THE ULTIMATE PLAN
Back in May of 2019, the Town of Tewksbury approved the plan for the new Doucette Field and complex, as well as a new Elementary School, to be built across from the complex. The school would replace the other elementary schools, some of which were 70 years old. The new school would cost 98.5 million dollars, with the state reimbursing the town approximately 32.7 million.
Today, that new school is probably half way done, with hopes of being completed in December of next year. While that construction continues, behind it is the 10,000 square foot Field House and Doucette Field, which are truly out-of-this-world facilities.
“There's not one piece of this whole facility that wasn't studied thoroughly and discussed,” said Aylward. “You talk about doing things the right way, we never wanted to have to circle back and say 'we should have done this and we should have done that'.”
Aylward noted that the original Doucette Field was built in 1935 “as part of the WPA (Works Progress Administration) during the depression, as was the Center School, which was our first high school. They built that and they also built the baseball stadium.”
Over the years, the old Doucette Stadium deteriorated, as did the other elementary schools, which started the serious discussion of this project.
“The prior complex was not safe to play on and part of stands were condemned,” said Tewksbury Town Manager Richard Montuori. “In addition, the restrooms were not handicap accessible and out of date. Building a new complex was overdue and since the new school was being built on Doucette Field it needed to be replaced.”
Between town officials, the Building Committee, the Elementary School Building Committee and the Athletic Fields Committee, a lot went into both the new school and the new stadium, which is not going to be just for football and that was the idea from the get-go.
“From the field perspective, what we wanted to do was obviously have a facility that would have the (field) turf for maintenance purposes and lights,” said Aylward. “This is going to give an opportunity for all of our fall sports and all of our spring sports to have the ability to have night games. That will alleviate a lot of conflicts. I feel for (Athletic Director Ron) Drouin. He works really hard trying to keep everybody happy by scheduling all of those games every season. This is going to give everyone more flexibility. This is a multi-sport lined field so you can also use it for boys and girls soccer, field hockey and then in the spring boys and girls lacrosse.”
THE TOUR
On the morning of September 3rd, Aylward met with the Town Crier at the new field for an interview on the upcoming season. Later that day, Tewksbury was hosting Leominster in a pre-season schedule and while preparing for that, Aylward was kind enough to give this writer a complete tour of both the Field House and Doucette Field. At that time, the weight room in the Field House was empty as the equipment came three days later. While standing in the empty room and overlooking the beautiful new field, Aylward, like the rest of us, fell in love with the new facility at first sight.
“(This is) beyond, beyond, beyond anything I could have ever imagined. I'm so excited for the kids (to have this). The biggest thing for me with this whole facility is going to be every single step of the way, it's always been about what is going to be the maximum benefit to all of the kids in the school,” he said. “This (2,500 square foot) weight room is going to be a tremendous asset for all of our sports. They can come in here with their coach and have a whole team get in and out of a workout in half hour or 45 minutes when it's all said and done. You have eight racks which is tremendous. We're going to have some pull down machines and dumb bell stations and really like an efficient weight room. We have talked to each and every coach and we're suggesting to them to build their own strength and conditioning culture and (the entire athletic department) has needed that. It's your lifeblood. I'm hoping they take advantage of that with this opportunity before them but I know for sure that our program will use it.”
Aylward went on to discuss all of the features, which started with the field and the stands (which holds a combined 1,500 people, while there's plenty of standing room).
“I think people who have been to sporting events on turf fields, with the track around it, you're kind of off in the distance. I think we will get a little bit of a feel for it with the scrimmage today with how close to the action people are, but for us, since we have been since 1935, we always had that. Those stands were pretty close to the actual field. This will be very similar to that. We wanted to try to have that kind of feel to it.
“There was a lot of discussion about the stands. The elementary school (that's being built) if there were a set of visitor's stands, then that's an eyesore from this beautiful new school. One of my favorite stadiums to play at is Leominster. They have everything built in with banks on both sides and it's like a horseshoe. We kind of took a page out of their book and this was a really good compromise. You can still get seating for a lot of people as it runs from goal line to almost the other goal line so we maximized that space. It's three levels that are built in for standing. You can sit here but I don't envision a lot of people doing that – it's granite along the top, so I think it's looks really nice.
“We have the scoreboard, we have the press box and we can film from up top so that was a really big piece as kids from all sports need film. And your quality of film is important when coaches are looking at it.”
From there he worked his way around the Field House. Besides the weight room, he looked to his right and discussed the other rooms that were on the higher level.
“Originally the plan was to have this big meeting room, so ultimately, the Coaches' room and that got smaller and smaller as the project moved along because it was about minimizing what wasn't needed and maximizing what was needed for the kids. We can meet for film right over there – there's room for fifty kids and I can get a projector with my laptop and watch the film right there. We wanted to get multi-purposes for each space and maximize efficiency. This (Field House) will be looked at by college coaches, Division 3 (collegiate programs) and other (high school) programs. We've had a lot of years to think about 'wouldn't it be great if we could do this, this and that'.
“In that other training room, we worked hard on getting that (turf in) there because in the winter time when kids can't do sled work and that kind of thing, they'll be able to do that kind of functional training on that turf and that room is obviously a huge part of this whole piece.”
The tour continued at the lower level starting with the bathrooms before shifting to the locker rooms and walking past the officials locker rooms and the concession stand, before coming to the entrance way of the Brooks Field House sign.
“Everything that has happened here has been done the right way. There's codes with the number of toilets and stalls that you need for your seating capacity, and we have been to other places that don't have this many. The concession stand is just an awesome set-up. Everything that we need is there. We have the Officials' room, a Freshmen locker room and there's a bathroom in each. We'll have first class lockers once they come in.”
As he walked out of the locker rooms, Aylward looked out to the parking lot and added, “There's another parking lot now, and off to the left over there will be another field, a practice surface. I believe they are going to try to finish that this fall so it's ready for the spring.”
He entered back into the complex and looked off to the construction of the new school.
“There will be a playground for the new school added in. And once the school is completed, there can be gym classes held out here on the turf field. I think that would be pretty cool. I really think this will be a model for other districts if they really wanted,” he said. “This entire thing is first class. I give Ronnie Drouin and all of the people who were on that Athletic Fields Committee and the Building Committee all cooperating on this thing (a lot of credit). I don't think there is one piece here that wasn't looked at, studied without saying 'how can we maximize its efficiency'? I think that they nailed it. This is just tremendous.”
THE AFTERMATH
On Saturday morning, September 11th, Drouin was sitting in a golf cart behind the home team's bench at the Ed Dick Memorial Turf High School Field. He was watching the boys soccer team take on Danvers, before heading off to the new Doucette Field, where he organized an absolutely first-class pre-game ceremony honoring the first responders from Tewksbury and Danvers, and holding a moment of silence in honor of Sgt. Johanny Rosario, who was killed in Afghanistan the week before.
Before he organized and directed that pre-game ceremony, Drouin was asked his thoughts on the new Doucette Field/complex.
“The place is beautiful. It's a beautiful facility. It has the top of the line turf, a beautiful (Field House) building, locker room space that can service a lot of kids. Everything in there is unisex. The weight room is state-of-the-art. There's space upstairs for fitness, along with the strength. The concession stand is awesome. Everything in there is obviously new and stainless steel. The bathrooms are spacious so we couldn't have asked for anything better. It's a beautiful facility, it's a great asset to the athletic department at the high school and to the community. I'm sure there will be many youth events there at different times.
“It's an asset to the Physical Education Department at the Ryan School for the short term and it'll be an asset for the new school when that opens. The last couple of days that I have been over there, I have watched music classes from the Ryan School and the kids are sitting in the visitor's bleachers that are built into the landscape and sitting out on the grass. It's great to see. You get over there before two o'clock and you see kids playing trumpets and things like that, and that's great. It's a home run.
“The designers did a great job of designing it. We got everything that we needed to do it right over there. The Press Box is spacious, I think it's 8x30. There's plenty of room up top on the roof to film. There's more than adequate fixtures up there in terms of power, internet and what not. The sound system is awesome. The scoreboard has some digital features that we don't have at some other places. I can't ask for anything more. I'm glad I get to help oversee it.
“I'm glad our athletes, both boys and girls, get to use it. I think we have three or four night football games, three or four field hockey, boys and girls soccer night games so both the two soccer and field hockey programs will benefit from this. Our football program will benefit from it. To have a second turf field is a huge asset to our athletic department. I am pumped, this is so great. I'm looking forward to the first game. I think it'll be pretty cool to see people walk in for the first time and see their eyes. I can't tell you how many different Athletic Directors across Eastern Mass have reached out to me through text and email and just saying 'wow'. The place is great. I was part of the Athletic Field Committee so I was able to have a little bit of input. The Construction Team has been very easy to work with. It's awesome. I'm thrilled to be a part of it, I'm thrilled for our kids and coaches and this is just such an asset to the community.”
The first of the two phases is now completed – with the school next year.
“The complex is outstanding, something the Town should be proud of. I think overall, the complex will provide a safe and better environment for fans and athletes,” said Montuori.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.