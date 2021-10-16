TEWKSBURY – It was a mixed bags of results for the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Cross-Country team this past week. After having two weeks off between dual meets, the Redmen hosted three Merrimack Valley Conference teams in a quad meet held last Wednesday at its home course at Livingston Street.
In that meet, Tewksbury lost to all three MVC Division 1 teams, Central Catholic (18-45), Andover (16-47) and Methuen (16-47), which puts the team's overall record to 2-4.
“It was a tough day for the win-loss column, but I am happy with how our guys competed,” said head coach Peter Fortunato. “We had a lot of strong performances from veterans and freshmen.”
Nick Alvarado led the way for the Redmen as he finished 11th overall with a time of 15:46 for the 2.8 mile course.
“Nick ran really smart and competed the second half of the race which really set the tone for the rest of the squad. Each guy seemed to gauge off Nick and ran smart in the first half and passed guys in the last mile,” said Fortunato.
Coming in after Alvarado included Tristan Leslie (26th at 17:23.0), Alek Cranston (27th at 17:28.0), Nick Polimeno (29th, 17:46.0), Ben Sharpe (31st at 17:55.0), Kyle Adams (32nd at 18:03.0) and Steven Oppedisano (39th at 18:51.0).
In the JV race, Evan Festa, Njila Lantum and Deven Ricci finished first, second and fourth, respectively.
“Those three guys continue to improve and the future is bright because of their work ethic,” said Fortunato.
On Saturday, the boys took part in the Devens Invitational Meet. The top 25 in each of the four different races (5K, 4K, 3K and Open Race) received medals and Tewksbury took home five.
In the 3K race, Oppedisano was 18th at 12:14.7 and Kyle Adams was 19th at 12:16.1. In the Open 4K race, Lantum was 11th at 17:50.9, Festa was 17th at 18:36.3, Ricci was 26th at 19:13.0 and Edison Sok was 31st at 19:59.9.
In the other 4K race, Nick Polimeno was 10th and Ben Sharpe was 20th at 16:39. Finally in the 5K Varsity race, Tewksbury was 12th as a team with Alvarado taking 19th at 18:23.6, followed by Cranston, who was 50th at 20:48.2 and Leslie, who was 57th at 21:25.6.
“We had a blast down in Devens,” said Fortunato. “It was nice to go to a new, smaller invitational and have some success. The guys competed and it paid off. We had eleven guys race, and of those eleven, we had five guys earn a medal. It was nice to have all of our hard work pay off, especially for a few of the seniors like Polimeno and Sharpe.”
Tewksbury was back in action on Wednesday in a tri-meet with Lawrence and North Andover with results not known as of presstime. Next Wednesday, the 20th, the Redmen will travel to Lowell.
GIRLS XC
Like the boys team, the girls were also swept in the tri-meet, losing to Central Catholic (24-35), Andover (18-45) and Methuen (21-38) which puts the team's record at 1-5 on the season.
“There is no shame in losing to any of those programs, as they are all well coached and talented teams. Going in, I thought that if we ran amazing and Central had an off day, that we might be able to steal a victory but that didn’t end up coming to fruition,” said head coach Fran Cusick.
Tewksbury was once again without one of its top runners, Maci Chapman, who has been nursing a foot injury. The future Merrimack College runner (more on that in an upcoming edition) should be back soon. Still without her, the Redmen runners who did compete ran extremely hard and had pretty solid results. Molly Cremin was the team's top finisher as she was fourth overall at 18:05 for the 2.8 mile race.
“This was a nice bounce back race for Molly,” said Cusick. “She didn’t have her best day at the Frank Kelly meet and with a week off last week had plenty of time to think about it. She came out for this meet, under some very frustrating conditions, and ran great. The frustrating conditions were that we unfortunately had to start the meet much later than anticipated due to one of the team’s busses arriving late. Our crew had warmed up and were basically ready to go when we learned this information.
“At any rate, last year we ran at Livingston four times and Molly ran 19:37, 19:24, 18:57, and 18:20 and her time in this meet was 18:05. Now, comparing cross country times can be very misleading, as course conditions, weather, competition etc. can have a huge impact on how fast a person runs – but still. She’s clearly in very good shape and I’m looking forward to seeing how the rest of this season plays out.”
The next two finishers were Cassidy Paige, who was 19th at 20:15 and Elyse O'Leary, who was 21st at 20:29.
“Cassidy’s best time last year was 21:51, and in this race she ran 20:15, which is about a 90 second improvement over 2.80 or so miles and that's incredibly impressive. She has really taken some great strides this season and has helped fill the void left by Maci Chapman’s injury induced absence from racing. Elyse O’Leary was similar to Cassidy.
“Last year her best time was 21:14 while in this meet she ran a 20:29. It was a successful day for both of them.”
The fourth Tewksbury runner was eighth grade Riley Stevenson, who came in 19th overall at 21:10.
“She has been such a trooper for us. Riley, whose sister Casey was a cross country and track runner for us and one of the kinder athletes we’ve had on the team in recent memory, does a ton of different sports in addition to cross-country, including basketball and boxing. And then she shows up and ends up being our fourth runner in a sport she just started doing a month ago. It’s impressive,” said Cusick.
Rounding out the finishers included Olivia Millspaugh, who was 32nd at 21:29, Maisan Nguyen, who was 36th at 22:47 and Tierney Trant, who was 37th at 22:47.
“It was not Olivia’s best race, as she has been dealing with some injuries of late, but she gutted it out,” said Cusick.
The coach also wanted to give credit to Skye Tambi, a runner who participated in the JV race.] “I want to recognize Skye Tambi for running a great race and just being a super hard working athlete in general. Skye is new to the sport, but she pushes herself in every practice and race to get better and it’s been very rewarding coaching wise to watch her grow over the past eight weeks.”
On Wednesday, Tewksbury took on Lawrence and North Andover in a tri-meet with results not known as of presstime, before going up against Chelmsford and Lowell next Wednesday.
“North Andover is the best team in the league, so our chances of beating them are fairly slim. However, I think the other three teams are potentially beatable, particularly since Maci has just been cleared to return to running after dealing with a foot injury. Time will tell, but I'd be happy to go 2-2 and elated if we could go 3-1.”
