BILLERICA - After leading the Shawsheen Tech Boys Basketball team to their first outright CAC title since 2008, Rams head coach Joe Gore looked like he was finally due for a bit of a well-deserved break in his schedule, after also serving as an assistant with the Rams football team this past fall.
It was a break Gore was no doubt looking forward to. After also serving as an assistant coach for the Rams spring track team for the previous 11 seasons, the Wilmington native had made the decision at the end of last season to step down from that position.
But when the Rams were having a little trouble finding a suitable replacement for former coach Jeff McGrath, who stepped down after last season, and Shawsheen Athletic Director approached Gore about returning to the team as head coach, Gore had a decision to make.
In many ways, it really wasn’t much of a decision at all, as anybody who knows Gore will tell you, he is a man who definitely bleeds Shawsheen purple and will do anything to help his alma mater, where he was once three-sport athlete for the Rams, graduating in 2008. So, lo and behold, Gore is right back where he belongs this spring season, holding a clip board, blowing his whistle and leading a group of Rams in action.
“I am very happy to be back with the team. It wasn’t what I originally had planned, but it is great to be back,” Gore said. “Obviously, the biggest thing is that I just care about the kids and I think that is why we are all in this business. I was happy to step up, and I am excited to be working with the kids and be part of the team.”
One of the things that made Gore’s decision to come back all the easier was knowing that he would be doing so along with fellow long time assistant track coach Dan Dorazio, who will staying to coach as well. Gore and Dorazio both felt that it was important to help the members of the track team have a smooth transition as the team moved on from McGrath’s excellent tenure with the team.
“It has been an easy transition so far. Coach Dorazio and I are familiar with a lot of the kids, just like they are familiar with us,” Gore said. “To have that core group that is familiar with how we do things and have that mutual respect for each other is a big help”
Costabile for one, is thrilled to have Gore back running the show. He has of course known Gore since he was coaching him as the Rams quarterback, when he helped lead Shawsheen to consecutive State Vocational championships in 2006 and 2007, as well as watching him as a forward on the basketball team, where he helped lead the Rams to an 18-6 record, a CAC title and a berth in the sectional finals in 2008.
And of course, he has seen the success he has brought as head coach of the Rams Basketball team for the past three seasons.
“Joe is a natural coach. He can coach any sport. He has the ability to relate, communicate and motivate athletes,” Costabile said. “He is a sincere, organized, hardworking coach that takes great pride in how his programs conduct themselves on and off the field. He has been involved with the track program for several years. He has been a stalwart member of the track and football programs for years and has done a tremendous job as our head boys basketball coach.”
As much as Gore is thrilled to have Dorazio back on the coaching staff with him, he is equally happy to welcome some newcomers to the staff, with Erica Tildsley and Cody Lucas also joining the fold. Tildsley is not exactly new to Shawsheen, having been on the track coaching staff for five years in the past. She is also quite the athlete herself. She is a Winthrop High Hall of Famer, and is also in the UMass Lowell Athletic Hall of Fame for her track exploits.
Lucas, meanwhile, is a former football and track star at Melrose High School, before moving on to captain the UMass Dartmouth Track and Field team.
“I am very happy to bring both of them on board,” Gore said. “They both have college level track experience and they both bring a wealth of knowledge to the team.”
In addition to his assistant coaches, Gore will also be looking to the Rams veteran athletes to help lead the team this season.
“That will be huge for us, to have that senior leadership, and then we have a good solid group of juniors as well,” Gore said. “Our foundation with those athletes is already built, so they are familiar with what our expectations of them are and they are familiar with how we run practices. We are trying not to mix things up too much. Coach McGrath had a great run of success here and we would like to keep that foundation and build off that success.”
