TEWKSBURY – Christmas is still two-plus months away, but it's never too early to ask for gifts. For Tewksbury Memorial High School first-year girls' soccer coach Brooke Pacheco, she would like a completely healthy team, and some offensive firepower.
This was a tough week for the Redmen, who dropped three games to North Andover (1-0), Bedford (2-0) and Central Catholic (2-0). Those three losses, coupled with last Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Billerica, means Tewksbury hasn't scored a goal in four games, or 320 minutes of play. The Redmen are now 3-7-2 on the season.
A big part of that is the loss of junior striker Cassidy Paige, who suffered a concussion and will be out for a while. She is among the league's top scorers with eight goals.
“Cassidy is out for us right now that's a big loss for us, but we do have girls who can step up. Right now at least we have more bodies that we did before,” said Pacheco, after Monday's loss to Bedford.
In the loss to North Andover (3-3-3), the Redmen suffered all kinds of injuries, on top of missing Paige.
“We held (North Andover) off for a long time. We dealt with a lot of injuries. At one point of the game, I had like two healthy players on the bench (as substitutes),” said Pacheco. “Between people being sick or injured, I was running out of players. Everyone did a good job of stepping up when they needed to, playing out of position. They scored one of those goals from 30 yards out, they knocked the ball over our defenders and with the sun in our keepers' eyes, and it just went right over her head.
“Another thing we are lacking is pressure on the (opposing teams') midfielders. We are giving them too much time to make a decision and playing those dangerous balls onto us.”
In the loss to Bedford, Tewksbury's best chance to find the back of the net came early in the second half when Riley Sheehan came down the right side and sent a nice cross pass to the middle of the field. In traffic, with several Tewksbury players coming in off the weak side, one of the Bedford players fell and it appeared as if her arm hit the ball, but the referees didn't make the handball call, and Bedford was able to clear the ball out.
The Bucs scored both of their goals in the first half.
“The trend that we're seeing right now is when we do let up goals, it's hard for us to come back from,” said Pacheco. “The games that we have been able to hold off opponents to a scoreless tie or 1-0 (win or loss), it feels much more competitive, but in the others where the other teams gets a few goals in, we kind of just deflate. It's something that we need to work on and of course our offensive opportunities is something we need to work on. I will say that we possessed a good majority of this game today, but we just couldn't get any (goals) from it.
“We had multiple chances but we had nothing to show for it. We were able to move the ball up the field, but then we couldn't get anything off of those chances.”
Tewksbury will be on the road this week for two games, with a trip to Andover on Thursday (4 pm) and then to Dracut Tuesday night for a 6:30 pm start.
