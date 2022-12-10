For many Wilmington collegiate athletes, their winter seasons are in full swing as many players look to help their teams win this season. Starting with the Alberti siblings, Thea ended her season on a high note as Garrett looks to jump into his.
On November 30th, the 2022 All-Region Teams for women’s soccer were announced. Senior Thea Alberti earned a spot on the All-Region Third Team, closing her career at Colby Sawyer.
Alberti was the backbone of the Charger’s defense all season, starting in all 17 games and recording two goals.
The team captain ends her career with eight total points on four goals in a staggering 4,459 minutes played. Throughout her entire time as a Charger, she started in every game she played in.
To go along with her All-Region honor, she was also named to the GNAC Third All-Conference Team at the conclusion of the season.
Her brother Garrett looks to roll into hockey season with the same tenacity. Through ten games for the Hawks this season, the freshman has recorded five assists.
On November 25th, Alberti recorded the game tying assist that would eventually push the Hawks past Buffalo State by a score of 5-2 and on to the Terry Moran Invitational championship game.
Saint Anselm is 8-3-1 to start their campaign that already included some hardware obtained at the Terry Moran Invitational on November 26th.
The Hawks topped Castleton 4-3 in the championship game as they concluded their best ten game start since the 2012-13 season when they started 7-2-1.
Alberti also notched a two point game on November second in a 4-3 loss to Post with two assists.
The Hawks finished up the first portion of their schedule on Saturday in a 3-0 win over Southern New Hampshire as they await the Oswego State Tournament on December 30th.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Staying on the ice, Alberti isn’t the only Wilmington athlete making strides this winter.
At Stonehill, freshman goalie Lauryn Hanafin was able to make a start in the Skyhawks’ inaugural division one season.
On November fifth, Hanafin made her collegiate debut, saving 26 shots in the 3-1 loss to Saint Anselm.
Hanafin also came in relief as a backup goaltender in the 5-0 loss to RPI on November 26th. She played just over six minutes and had a pair of saves.
The former Austin Prep star and All-Scholastic, Hanafin has a solid 2.71 goals against average to start her career at Stonehill, who started their season 9-10-1.
The Skyhawks picked up a pair of wins last weekend over Lindenwood as they cap off the first portion of their schedule. They await Dartmouth on December 30th.
At Dartmouth, freshman Maura Fiorenza made her division one college debut for the Green in their season opener to Harvard on October 21st.
Since then, she’s suited up in four other contests, recording two shots, as Dartmouth is 3-10 after their two losses to Clarkson and St. Lawrence this past weekend. Their last win came against Saint Anselm on November 26th in 2-1 fashion.
They await Merrimack for two games this week.
At Chatham University, sophomore Erin Carter picked up an assist in their 6-1 loss to Adrian on November 26th.
Chatham has started out their season with a record of 4-6-1 after splitting their weekend series with Manhattanville last weekend.
They await a two game series with New England this weekend, followed by a break in their schedule until January sixth.
WOMEN’S HOOP
On the hardwood, Kylie DuCharme at Bentley has appeared in all seven games this season, collecting an average of 2.6 points per game on 37.5 percent shooting as well as 2.3 rebounds per game.
Her season high seven points against Saint Anselm on November 16th pushed Bentley to a 72-52 victory.
As of late, the sophomore had a bucket this Saturday in a 65-55 win over Southern Connecticut State. She also had four points in a loss to Eckerd on November 26th.
Bentley is 5-2 so far this season with games against Pace and Adelphi this week.
At Framingham State, sophomore Jenna Tavanese made her season debut for the Rams last Thursday in a 79-57 win at Rivier. In her eight minutes, she scored a point.
The Rams are 6-1 and are currently on a four game winning streak with wins against Rivier and Smith last week. They have an action packed week this week against Babson, Curry, and Regis.
Junior Olivia Almeida has averaged 8.2 points per game this season at Fitchburg State.
Her season high 14 points came against Rivier on November 20th in a 95-65 loss. She also added four rebounds in the effort.
Two days later, she scored nine points in a 64-38 loss to UMass-Boston. She also had five rebounds, an assist, and a block.
The Falcons are 2-6 to start the season following their 60-55 win over Lesley on Saturday. They face Castellon on Wednesday before going into a break of games until December 30th.
WOMEN’S TRACK
At Bryant, senior Emma Garrity took part in the Brown's Alden Invitational to open their season on Saturday. The women’s team came in third place overall as a team.
In the 500, Garrity came in first place with a score of 1:16.91.
The Bulldogs are back on the track at the URI Multi-Meet on Thursday and Friday.
At Holy Cross, freshman Celia Kulis also participated in the Alden Invitational on Saturday.
She came in first place in the 60-meter prelims with her time of 9.01. She made it all the way to the finals where she finished in fifth place with a time of 10.19.
Holy Cross placed fourth as a team overall as they continue to the URI Pentathlon on December ninth before the Massachusetts Winter Opener on January 15th.
At the Springfield College season opener on Saturday, Kaitlyn Doherty ran in the 60 meter dash, coming in fourth place with a time of 8.17.
Freshman Madison Mulas finished in 17th place in the 60 meter dash with a time of 8.74.
Springfield finished in first place as a team with a score of 236.50 as they dominated the competition.
Junior Hannah LaVita looks to join the Pride as they continue their season on December 14th at the Tufts Invitational.
MEN’S TRACK
On Saturday, UMass-Lowell opened up their seasons at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener at Boston University as well as the Suffolk Relays.
In the Suffolk Relays, freshman Jeandre Abel competed in his first collegiate meet for the River Hawks. Abel ran a 53.00 in the 400 meter, finishing in tenth place.
Joseph Gaudreau, a grad student, and sophomore Sean Riley also look to continue his career for the River Hawks this indoor season.
UMass-Lowell will compete next in the URI Multi-Meet on December eighth.
Patrick O'Mahony, a sophomore at Bryant, did not take part in their season opener meet on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
As Jillian Miele finished up her field hockey career at Johnson & Wales, she received some awards.
Miele had quite the accomplished career, as this season she led the GNAC in assists with 19, and was second in goals with 25 and points with 69.
Miele is the all time program leader in goals (84), assists (47), and points (215).
This season, she was the GNAC tournament MVP due to her eight points in three total games.
Besides being named to the GNAC All-Conference First Team, Miele was recently selected to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division III Region I First Team on November 28th.
It is not the first time she received this honor, as she did in 2021 as well as an All-America Second Team selection.
