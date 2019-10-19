TEWKSBURY — After struggling to an 0-3 record two weeks ago, the Tewksbury High Golf team bounced back this past week with a 3-2 record to improve to 6-8 overall on the season.
More importantly, the three wins for the Redmen came against MVC II opponents, while the two losses were non-league matches on the road, helping the Redmen stay in contention for the MVC II title.
On Monday of last week, the Redmen picked up two MVC II wins against Lawrence going 4-0 in each match improving the overall record to 5-6 on the season at that point.
On Tuesday, the Redmen traveled to Merrimack Valley Golf Course where they took on MVC foe Methuen, and came away with a hard fought 12.5 - 7.5 victory on the road.
Individual winners for the Redmen were Anthony Pecci (3&2), John Beatrice (4&2), Sam White (4&2) and Campbell Pierce (2&1). Max Cummings meanwhile, earned a flat in his match by winning the final hole.
The difference in the match came in the four ball matches where the Redmen were able to swing the match in their favor. With some changes in the lineup, the Redmen were able to get four ball points from Anthony Pecci & Garrett Kingston (2&1), John Beatrice & Jake Nordstrom (2&1), Brady Lane & Sam White (4&2) and again, another flat which came as a result of winning the final hole from Campbell Pierce & Max Cummings.
With the win, the Redmen evened up their record at 6-6 on the season.
The scheduled match with Dracut at home on Wednesday was postponed and rescheduled for the following Wednesday at Trull Brook Golf Course. But the Redmen were back in action on Thursday when they traveled to Billerica Country Club to take on MVC foe Billerica, along with non-league rival Burlington in a match played under the stroke play format.
"The stroke play format is different than our typical match play format, but it is what is used at the Merrimack Valley Conference Championships and in state tournament play," Redmen coach Jim Sullivan said. "As a result, we try to schedule these non-league matches at the end of the year to get ready for both events and have our participating player ready for it."
With all ten players participating for the Redmen, including junior Joe Pazyra and senior Angelina Carew, the Redmen ended up on the short end for the day. Tewksbury wound up using the following players scores in the match: Anthony Pecci (42), Sam White (42), Campbell Pierce (44), Max Cummings (44), Jake Nordstrom (47) and John Beatrice (48).
The Redmen's total of 267 was higher than both Burlington (254) and Billerica (253) moving the Redmen to 6-8 overall this season, with two matches remaining, both against MVC II foe Dracut on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the results of those matches not known as of press time for the Town Crier.
The Redmen were set to travel to Dracut on Tuesday, before hosting the Middies on Wednesday at Trull Brook Golf Course.
If the Redmen can bring home two wins, they will finish in a tie for the MVC II Championship with Chelmsford as both teams will finish 8-8 overall in the league, but 7-1 in the MVC II, having split their two meetings against each other.
"Honestly, we're not even talking about that. We need to go on the road and take care of business on Tuesday first, then we will be at home on Wednesday where we will be for last time this season and for the last time for our seniors," Sullivan said. "We will be looking to improve on our play individually and as a team as we have focused on all season.
“It's been an up and down year record wise and with all the rescheduled matches, but this group has been really good at keeping up and being able to make some changes on the fly and I don't see that changing this week."
The Redmen will be back in action again on Thursday when they travel to Vesper Country Club for the MVC Championships where Anthony Pecci, John Beatrice and Garrett Kingston will represent the team.
Next Monday, the Redmen will travel to Far Corners Golf Club in Boxford for the MIAA Division II State Sectional Tournament where they will be represented by Anthony Pecci, John Beatrice, Garrett Kingston, Jake Nordstrom, Sam White and Campbell Pierce.
"It's an enjoyable time of year for these players and we look forward to it and hope that we can represent Tewksbury Memorial High School and the Merrimack Valley Conference in a strong and positive manner by our play on the course," Sullivan said.
