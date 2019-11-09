TEWKSBURY — The tournament experience for the Tewksbury High girls’ volleyball team began with a 3-0 victory over nine-seed Greater Lawrence, in the first round, last Thursday at Tony Romano Court.
Even though the Redmen were seeded only one spot ahead of the Reggies as the eighth seed, Tewksbury was vastly more of a cohesive unit and was in control from start to finish.
The Redmen used their regular starting lineup in the first set, but after taking the initial game, 25-3, they sat down top player Alli Wild for the balance of the contest, and gave some of their other outside hitters some tournament experience.
Tewksbury yielded more points after that but were never threatened by Greater Lawrence in its 25-3, 25-8, 25-11 waltz to victory.
“Overall we had a good game,” said Redmen coach Allie Luppi, whose team improved to 14-4 with the win. “It was a fun, we had a lot of energy, so that was nice to see.”
It was a great day of serving for senior setter Alexa Harrington, who authored an 18-serve onslaught in the first game, one that saw the score go from 5-2 to 23-3, with two Greater Lawrence timeouts along the way.
Wild got all of her seven kills for the match in the first game, as did middle blocks Kiley Tibbets and Lizzy Taggart. The Reggies seemed a little nervous and they also made several mistakes that contributed to the one-sided score.
Harrington then went on an 11-serve run in the second game, with the score spanning from 2-2 to 12-3, followed by a seven-serve run for freshman Carinna Barron, sending the score from 16-6 to 22-7. Co-captain Emily Butler applied the finishing touches on that game and the third set as well in what was a great, all-around team effort.
among those getting in their kills in the last two games were Becca DeFrancesco, Katie Cueva and Maddie Cueva.
The two double-digit service runs netted Harrington eight aces total, to go along with 23 assists and six digs for the match.
Luppi was very happy to see the offense spread around among her hitters, with Wild and Kiley Tibbets leading the way with seven kills each. Becca DeFrancesco was close behind with six kills, Katie Cueva had four kills and Lizzy Taggart had two kills.
Barron ended up with four aces and eight digs, Butler had two aces and seven digs, and Katie Cueva had two aces.
The win gave the Redmen a taste of the tournament while leaving them plenty of time to get ready for Tuesday’s quarterfinal with top seed Lynnfield.
This past week the MVC announced its all-conference players and both senior Alli Wild and freshman Carrina Barron were selected, while, seniors Alexa Harrington and Emily Butler were named to the second team.
