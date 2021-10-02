TEWKSBURY – Heading into Tuesday's game against Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 foe Lowell, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Soccer team was trying to snap a short two-game losing streak, which included being outscored 8-1, by North Andover and Lawrence.
Despite rain and sloppy field conditions, and seeing a 1-0 lead evaporate to a one-goal deficit, the Redmen dug deep in the second half, netting two goals to come away with a hard-earned 3-2 victory over the Red Raiders.
The win puts Tewksbury at 2-5-1 overall.
“We were winning 1-0 and controlling the game like we have been in most of the games and then we let up a goal on a free kick so then it was 1-1,” said first-year head coach Mario Almeida. “Lowell had the momentum there for a bit, but we stuck to it. In the second half, they came down and scored and we were down 2-1. Then we made some adjustments and came back and tied the game and then scored the game winner towards the end of game, maybe 16 minutes or so left.
“These kids are working hard to win. Results wise we should be better than what we are, but they are working hard. We're making adjustments, going to a different formation to try to adjust to some of the deficiencies that we have and I think it's worked the last two games.”
Michael Gaglione gave Tewksbury the 1-0 lead.
“Michael has really been playing well. He's a guy who puts a lot of effort in, he gets to a lot of balls in the attacking third and he crosses a lot of balls,” said Almeida.
Lowell then came back and tied the game and Almeida made an unorthodox coaching move.
“After (keeper Ryan Melo) gave up the first goal, I took him out for five to ten minutes. I think that goal kind of got to his head and was overthinking things. I took him out and just started talking to him, telling him to stay the course, keep doing what we need to do, don't worry about that goal. I explained to him what happened, how he could have prevented the goal and I could tell it was affecting him emotionally. I just said you're our guy, so just stay focused and when you're ready to go back in, let me know.”
Melo came back in and played well the rest of the way, making a handful of saves, but more importantly, he took a lot out of play, which was instrumental on the slippery field.
Lowell did take the 2-1 lead, but Tewksbury scored the next two with William Humphrey and then Evan Mendonca on a free kick, meaning the Redmen won with three different goal scorers.
“We're not going to have that one big time scorer, so we're going to need multiple guys,” said Almeida. “We're going to need to be creative and get multiple guys involved so different guys are scoring at different times. Today was great, between the conditions and the weather, and Lowell is a good team. Typically what happens is we give up a goal and mentally we drop a little bit and we start overthinking a little bit. We hung in there, we stayed the course and said we'll get there.
“We had a lot of (scoring) opportunities that were missed, and we said let's just continue to (play our game) and they did. I'm proud of them, happy for them. It's all about them and they deserve this win tonight. It's great to see the team have success. It brings up team morale, kids start feeling differently instead of second guessing themselves, or lacking confidence, so it's a great feeling to get a win.”
While Tewksbury had a spread out scoring attack, there's been a handful of different players contributing in different positions and ways.
“The center-backs Jack Rennell and Sal Catanzano have been playing really well. They are the guys who have been holding that back line together. Evan and Shea (Moynihan) have been playing really well.
“I have shifted Shea to a defensive midfielder, a position that he has never really played and he's really doing well. He's consistent, he doesn't try to do to much. He just holds defensively and lets the offensive attacking midfielders get involved and he stays more disciplined and committed to the defensive side.
“There's a lot kids who are playing well and contributing. They are adjusting and playing better and better. Brady (Chapman) had a good game today. It's taking everyone and we need all eleven players to contribute and the same goes for the players coming off the bench. I expect the same thing from them. The effort has been there all along and they have done everything that we have asked them to do which is great.”
Overall, Almeida was ecstatic with the win, knowing that it came against a MVC D1 opponent, in tough weather conditions, all while being down 2-1.
“Oh yes, one hundred percent. I am a winning coach and my mentality is I'm there to win every game. I go into every game thinking that, but it's really for the kids. I want them to have the best experience that they can have,” he said. “They haven't really had a lot of success the last few years, so I'm just trying, especially for these seniors, get them to have the best experience.
“We hope to make the state tournament. I know we're in a little hole right now, but we're just trying to take it one game at a time and hope that things turn around a little bit, maybe win a few and then make a run (in the second half). That's what we're hoping to do.”
That quest will start with three huge games in six days, which will make or break the team’s chances of qualifying. The week of play starts with trips to Methuen on Thursday and Bedford for a non-league game on Friday, before hosting Chelmsford at Doucette Field on Tuesday starting at 7:15 pm.
