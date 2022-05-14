BILLERICA – Evidently, the Shawsheen Tech Baseball team did not enjoy their first taste of losing.
After suffering their first loss of the season on Monday, a 6-5 setback on the road to CAC rival Greater Lowell, the Rams bounced back in a major way the very next day in a rematch between the two teams, this time at home, rolling to a 12-1 victory and to improve their record on the season, ironically enough to 12-1 (7-1 in the CAC).
“I was very proud of the way our team responded to that first loss of the season,” Shawsheen coach Brian McCarthy said after Tuesday’s win. “It’s easy to be happy when things are going your way. But finding out how a team responds to adversity is so important in high school athletics.
“Our guys took that loss to heart yesterday, it bothered them. They showed up today ready to go, you could feel the energy they brought to the ballpark today. We have some tremendous leaders on this team, some vocal and some by example, they took charge of the team today and willed us to a better performance and a better outcome. I was proud of that response from the guys.”
The Rams used a big third inning to break Tuesday’s game open. After taking an early 1-0 lead in the first inning and then extending their lead to 3-0 Greater Lowell had come back with a run in the top of the third to make the score 3-1. But the Rams exploded for five runs in the bottom of the third and turn the game into a blowout and never looked back.
The third inning rally was keyed by a big RBI hit from junior pitcher Aiden MacLeod, who helped his own cause with two hits and three runs scored on the day, along with freshman Nate Galanis of Tewksbury who had the biggest hit of the inning with an RBI triple.
“When Greater Lowell scored in the top of the third, we knew it was going to have the potential to be another close game,” McCarthy said. “Then, after being our second time through the order, the bats came alive. Hitters at the top did what they do and got on, got things started. Then, we had the middle and bottom of the order come through big for us today as well.
“MacLeod has obviously been getting the job done on the mound for us, but he’s come through will some big hits as well. He kept the rally going with a solid RBI single up the middle. Then, Nate Galanis crushed an RBI triple down the left field line. That set off a few more key hits to score five that inning and put us in a good place.”
Other offensive stars of the game for the Rams included junior Mavrick Bourdeau, who had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored, while senior Owen Duggan had two hits and three RBI. As McCarthy mentioned, MacLeod also continued to get the job done on the mound as well, tossing a complete game two-hitter, striking out four, while not walking a single batter.
Galanis’ big day at the plate followed a similarly strong effort the day before in the Rams 6-5 loss, when he had three hits, an RBI and a run scored, and marked a continuation of some strong play as of late for the freshman who began the season as the Rams junior varsity catcher before finding his way to the varsity a few weeks back.
“Nate has done a great job for us over the last few weeks. But this week, he really stepped up big,” McCarthy said. “When we had some injuries and illnesses a few weeks ago, we brought him up for some varsity games. Like most players we bring up, he got his chance with a late-game pinch-hit appearance. He came through with a big hit. The next game, same thing. So he starting earning more at-bats. Eventually, he has found himself in the DH role for us and now he’s crushing the ball.
“I love to see young players earn their time and come through big when we bring them up. Nate stepped up big and now it’s paying off for him. He has been a great addition to the varsity squad.”
In addition to Galanis, the Rams also had other offensive stars in Monday’s loss to Greater Lowell, with Bourdeau cranking out another three hits and two RBI, while junior Mike Maselli of Wilmington had two hits and an RBI and Duggan had a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
It wasn’t enough, however, for the Rams, who tied the game at 5-5 with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh, only to see Greater Lowell walk off with a win in the bottom of the inning to hand them their first defeat of the season.
“We didn’t play our best game on Monday, specifically on the defensive side of the ball,” McCarthy said. “We had a couple uncharacteristic errors and mistakes in the field, a few too many walks given up, and then we left 12 runners on base. You can’t win many games like that, especially one to good teams like Greater Lowell. However, as bad as we played, we were still in the game. That is another thing I like about our team. We are always in it, they never quit.”
Shawsheen will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to CAC rival Essex Tech for a 4:00 pm start, before returning home next Tuesday to take on another CAC rival Lowell Catholic, also at 4:00 pm.
