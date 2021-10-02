BILLERICA – It was quite the busy week for the Shawsheen Tech Golf team, with five matches on their schedule. Fortunately for the Rams it was also a very successful week, as the Rams went 5-0 in those matches, including pulling out a pair of hard fought matches by two points each to remain perfect on the season at 9-0.
Shawsheen started their week last Wednesday with an exciting 133-131 non-league win over Burlington at Patriot Golf Course. The low medalist for the Rams was Colin Lawson with a 36, which was good for 32 points. The rest of the Rams scorecard was filled with several more young players, including freshman Tyler Tsoukalas with 25 points, sophomore Matt Tramonte of Tewksbury with 24 points, sophomore Brendan Lee with 20 points sophomore Liam Milne with 19 points and freshman Aidan Fortunado with 13 points.
The Rams moved back into their CAC schedule for the rest of the week, starting with Thursday’s matchup with Greater Lowell, back at Patriot. Shawsheen came away with a 137-127 win in this one, with Tramonte leading the way, shooting a 36 to earn 34 points. Other scorers for the Rams included Milne and Lawson with 24 points each, Tsoukalas with 23 points and senior Andy Gatteneri with 19 points.
Shawsheen picked up another win on Friday, this time over Essex Tech by a score of 127-119. Tramonte once again led the way for the Rams shooting a 39, which was good for 29 points. Colin Lawson with 26 points. Sophomore Sean Schlehuber, meanwhile, chipped in with 21 points, while Fortunado had 19, Tsoukalas had 17 and sophomore Derek Nazzaro of Tewksbury had 15.
The Rams had their biggest blowout of the week on Monday, downing Minuteman by a score of 100-77, led by low medalist, freshman Mike Giordano with a 41, which gave him 21 points. Also scoring for the Rams were Milne with 20 points, Tramonte with 19, Fortunado with 16, Schlehuber with 13 and freshman Adam Priest with eight points
Shawsheen wrapped up their perfect week the next day, once again hosting Minuteman. But this time it was much closer, with the Rams pulling out a 122-120 victory.
The low medalist for the Rams was Milne with a 38 for 30 points. Also scoring for the Rams were, Schlehuber with 21 points, Lee with 20, Nazzaro with 17, Priest with 17 and Lawson with 16.
BOYS SOCCER
The Shawsheen Boys Soccer team, on the other hand, had a very light week of work, with only one game all week, with that coming on Monday, when the Rams traveled to Greater Lowell and came away with a 1-1 tie.
Shawsheen took a first half lead on an unassisted goal by junior Evan Pinto of Wilmington. Gr. Lowell got the equalizer in the second half when Wahid Sultani scored from in close on senior keeper Tyler Kopacz of Tewksbury. Playing well for the Rams were juniors Tom Robenek and Cam Camelio, sophomore Brian DuHamel and freshman Ethan Melanson.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Shawsheen Cross Country team also had only one meet this week when they traveled to Innovation Academy last Wednesday afternoon with mixed results. The Shawsheen Girls improved to 2-0 on the season, with a 23-32 victory, while the boys squad suffered their third straight heartbreaking loss, dropping a 27-28 decision, to drop to 0-3 on the season.
On the girls side, the Rams were led, as they have been all season, by senior captain Devin Sweeney, who finished in a time of 24:08. Innovation took the next two spots, but Shawsheen took the next four spots after that to clinch the victory.
Junior Hannah Lyle was second for the Rams and fourth overall in a time of 28:17, while senior captain Kaylee Gaffney of Tewksbury was fifth in 28:51, sophomore newcomer Amelia Matzke was sixth in 31:37 and senior Sandra Watne was seventh in a time of 32:38.
“We know what Devin can do, and I think she took it a little easy in this one, because she had a very comfortable lead, but she still ran a very good race,” Shawsheen coach Pat Kelly said. “Hannah had a great race and Kaylee ran well once again. Amelia did well in her first race, finishing fourth for us, so if she can keep improving that would be big for us. And Sandra also had a good race.”
On the boys side, the Rams got some outstanding performances from both their veterans and their inexperienced runners, but it was not quite enough to overtake Innovation, and they suffered a one point loss. The boys are now 0-3 on the season, having lost their meets by one, three and five points, respectively.
Senior captain Adam Ippolito of Tewksbury led the way for the Rams, finishing second overall in a time if 21:05, while sophomore Gordon Noble was the next Rams finisher, taking fourth overall in a time of 21:46. Senior John Zembeck followed close behind Noble in a time of 21:52 for a fifth place finish, while sophomore Will Biscan of Wilmington was eighth in 22:01 and freshman Noah Brooks of Tewksbury was ninth in 22:27.
“Once again, it was very close. What a heartbreaker,” Kelly said. “Adam ran a great race, obviously. That was a great finish for him. He ran really well. And then we had a lot of young kids run well, like Gordon, Will and Noah.”
As great as it has been to see so many young members of the team running so well, it has also obviously been nice to see veterans like Ippolito and Zembeck leading the team.
“That has been a nice aspect,” Kelly said. “Zembeck was with us as a sophomore, and unfortunately he had to miss last season. But he has come back as a senior and has been running really well for us.”
